Search continues for gunman in Texas mass shooting





The seek for the culprit of a mass shooting in Texas stays ongoing. CBS News studies that Francisco Oropeza, a 38-year-old guy, is said to have killed a complete circle of relatives, together with a kid. At provide, the police are going door-to-door in their seek for him. CBS2's Janet Shamlian is at the floor in Cleveland, Texas, offering updates at the scenario.