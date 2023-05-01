Monday, May 1, 2023
Search continues for gunman in Texas mass shooting

The seek for the culprit of a mass shooting in Texas stays ongoing. CBS News stories that Francisco Oropeza, a 38-year-old guy, is said to have killed a complete circle of relatives, together with a kid. At provide, the police are going door-to-door in their seek for him. CBS2’s Janet Shamlian is at the floor in Cleveland, Texas, offering updates at the scenario. As the hunt continues, keep knowledgeable through signing up for browser notifications to obtain breaking news, reside occasions, and unique reporting. Don’t omit out – activate notifications now.

