Sean McDermott says Stefon Diggs not at minicamp and he’s ‘very concerned’; agent provides conflicting update

The Buffalo Bills’ starting to necessary minicamp was once unusual to mention the least. Everyone was once in attendance on Tuesday– minus one essential participant. Star wideout Stefon Diggs did not file for Day 1 of camp, and head trainer Sean McDermott instructed newshounds that he’s “very concerned” in regards to the scenario.

Diggs’ agent, Adisa Bakari, due to this fact addressed the placement Tuesday (via ESPN). Bakari stated Diggs is in Buffalo, has been in Buffalo since Monday morning, took a bodily and even met with McDermott and basic supervisor Brandon Beane. Bakari stated Diggs “will be there for the entirety of the minicamp.”

- Advertisement -

According to CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones, Diggs was once provide at the crew amenities on Monday and Tuesday morning, however left ahead of the start of apply.

Diggs is coming off any other monster marketing campaign by which he stuck 108 passes for 1,429 yards and a career-high 11 touchdowns in 16 video games performed. He accounted for 29% of the Bills’ receptions in 2022, which was once tied for the third-highest charge within the NFL remaining 12 months.

This previous season marked Diggs’ 1/3 as a member of the Bills. He has performed in 49 profession video games for Buffalo, and already ranks No. 8 in franchise historical past in receiving yards (4,189) and tied for No. 6 in receiving touchdowns (29).

- Advertisement -

Just remaining offseason, Diggs agreed to a four-year, $104 million extension that incorporates $70 million assured. The extension tied Diggs to Buffalo for 6 years at $124.1 million. This March, the Bills restructured Diggs’ contract, changing base wage into an advantage to create $5.4 million in cap house for Buffalo.

This is for sure a curious scenario — particularly with McDermott’s feedback about him being worried. We haven’t any proof to assert Diggs needs out of Buffalo, however as NFL Media points out, buying and selling Diggs is not possible because of the quantity of useless cap house that might come from it. Diggs is reportedly making $24.415 million in 2023, together with a $22.745 million signing bonus that was once a part of the restructure.