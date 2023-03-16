Scottie Scheffler’s Masters menu: Steak, sliders and cookies

Scheffler says he’s going to serve steak and cheeseburger sliders with family-styled facet dishes.

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler in the end determined on his menu when he hosts the Masters Club dinner, and it wasn't a large marvel — meat, fish and chocolate chip cookies.

Scheffler mentioned he would serve steak and cheeseburger sliders with family-styled facet dishes. He mentioned he is not giant on fish however will serve a Texas redfish for many who do not like meat.

And for dessert, chocolate chip cookies and ice cream.

Scheffler disclosed the menu Wednesday right through a video name forward of his identify protection at Augusta National on April 6-9.

The Masters Club dinner dates to 1952, an concept began by means of Ben Hogan for the entire Masters champions to have dinner. The best different individual within the room is the membership chairman by means of invitation of the winners.

Previous menus have ranged from sushi (Hideki Matsuyama) to Moreton Bay Bugs (Adam Scott) to Sockeye Salmon Tartare (Mike Weir).