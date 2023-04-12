Scott: Key areas of progress made with Legislature | Vermont

(The Center Square) – Workforce development, education and public safety are three key areas Gov. Phil Scott said he agrees with the Legislature.

Speaking Wednesday afternoon during his weekly press conference, the Republican governor said that while he has been critical of the governing body recently, he said the Legislature had made progress this session. At the same time, he remains concerned over the state’s budget.

“And to be clear, I’m still very concerned with the budget in particular, as well as other initiatives with big price tags, even though I proposed a path to achieving those goals over time without hurting the very people or trying to help,” Scott said. “But, today, I want to point out a few areas where we agree, which hasn’t gotten as much attention.”

Scott said he and the Legislature agree more than “some would think” and pointed to workforce development and proposals he made back in January.

“You’ve all heard me talk about workforce development a lot over the last six years and the need to grow our workforce given our demographic challenges,” Scott said. “The budget I proposed in January focuses on those challenges. And the House agreed with much of what we proposed and then added a few ideas of their own.”

Scott said his budget proposal featured funding for helping refugees resettle in the state.

“Helping those seeking a new life in our state transition into the workforce,” Scott said of his hopes of those refugees emerging in Vermont. “They supported millions for the Vermont training program to help workers move up and Upscale Vermont, which helped those wanting to attain professional certifications with free courses.”

Scott said Vermont is seeing refugees coming into the state from Canada and other U.S. states.

“We’re just a pathway to other states,” Scott said. “I would like to see some consider Vermont, to be honest with you. I mean, considering our demographic challenges and workforce issues, we might need some folks. We do need some to stay so, but thus far, it hasn’t been a long stay for any of them at this point.”

The Legislature, Scott said, fully funded the Vermont Trades Scholarship program designed to provide students the skills they need to obtain jobs.

However, Scott said the Legislature hasn’t moved on his initiatives that would make Vermont more affordable.

Scott pointed to the Senate and its work on public and school safety packages that are up for consideration.

“And while we haven’t gotten everything we asked for,” Scott said, “I appreciate their willingness to work with us to find solutions. I believe public safety is a shared priority with legislators, and we’ve made progress.”

Scott said that forensic bills that would help stabilize the state’s care system are another area bill that would advance initiatives within the state’s plan of care. He also pointed to the House supporting mental health initiatives.