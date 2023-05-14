Scott Baio living in Florida after fleeing California





The news reviews that actor Scott Baio, easiest identified for his position as Chachi Arcola in the tv sequence “Happy Days,” and his spouse Renee have moved to Florida after leaving California because of the state’s homeless disaster and crime problems. The couple is staying at their apartment whilst their new house in Bradenton, Florida is being completed. Renee Baio defined that they selected Manatee County on account of its proximity to Anna Maria Island and Siesta Key, in addition to the small the city really feel and values that the county provides. Moreover, the couple helps native companies and desires to assist them thrive.

Last May 3, Scott Baio introduced on Twitter that his circle of relatives was once leaving California and heading to Florida because of the state’s expanding homeless downside that in the long run “brings down property value.” He referred to California as “just not a safe place anymore.” Baio additionally cited the unaffordable housing, crime, and air pollution in city spaces, that have additionally been plagued by way of homelessness, as number one causes for other people leaving the Golden State. According to a document, greater than 500,000 other people, together with different celebrities like Mark Wahlberg and Jim Carrey, have moved out of California in the ultimate two years.

Baio additionally spoke to Fox News’ Jesse Watters and mentioned that he have been living in California for a very long time, having friends and family there. However, he was once “pretty much forced out” of the state, given the present scenario. Baio bought his house in Woodland Hills, California in 2010 for $1.85 million, and it was once indexed on the market ultimate month for $3.85 million, as showed by way of Realtor.com. The actor additionally has two houses in Florida.

Renee Baio claimed that they made the transfer for his or her daughter’s goals, however she additionally expressed worry about protection in California. She tweeted concerning the scarcity of police in Los Angeles, the lengthy hours it takes for police to reach all over crimes, and her personal revel in with an energetic shooter. Consequently, the couple made up our minds to depart California and settle in Florida.

Currently, Scott Baio and his spouse Renee are in Florida. Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, AC/DC singer Brian Johnson, and tennis legend Martina Navratilova additionally are living in within sight Sarasota, positioned 13 miles south of Bradenton.

