Score Big Savings in New York: Bankrupt Retailer’s Stores Offer Massive Discounts in Liquidation Extravaganza | Ash Jurberg

Five extra shops in New York are final completely subsequent month, providing the risk for some last-minute offers with as much as 50% off.

The finish has after all come for the preferred brand- buybuyBABY. Stores around the United States will shut in only some weeks, together with the 5 shops in New York.

The chain of shops sells clothes, strollers, and different pieces to be used with babies and babies and is owned by way of store Bed Bath & Beyond, which has filed for chapter.

Both chains will stop operations, and whilst no reliable final date has been indexed, they’re anticipated to near by way of June 30.

Everything should pass!

The model operated on a $240 million line of credit, and all buybuy BABY shops are operating liquidation gross sales to repay a few of that mortgage.

Often liquidation gross sales can also be hit or miss, however comments thus far has been the savings are significant. A banner at the corporate’s web site states new products is continuous to reach and is marked down at between 20 and 50% off.

“We encourage shoppers to take advantage of these new price reductions before it’s too late. Whether celebrating the birth of a baby or a new graduate, or for someone who enjoys cooking, gardening, or decorating, this unique sales event offers something for everyone.” Company spokesperson

List of buybuy BABY shops in New York

1261 Niagara Falls Boulevard, # 1, Amherst, NY 14226

1440 Central Avenue, Colonie, NY 12205

895 East Gate Boulevard, Garden City, NY 11530

270 Seventh Avenue, New York, NY 10001

1019 Central Park Avenue, Scarsdale, NY 10583

The shutting of those shops follows a spate of shops throughout New York and the United States in what’s proving to be a difficult yr for the retail business, with a number of primary chains submitting for chapter and ceasing operations.

