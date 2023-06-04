Monday, June 5, 2023
Scorched Sugar Snap Pea and Burrata Salad Recipe

Scorched Sugar Snap Pea and Burrata Salad Recipe


The Washington Post

By Joe Yonan

This is a showstopper of a salad, that includes juicy, crunchy, candy sugar snap peas in a lemony French dressing and paired with creamy, dreamy, indulgent burrata. Serve as a mild primary path or starter, without or with bread.

Substitutions:

No sugar snaps? Use snow peas, inexperienced beans or asparagus.

Burrata >> recent mozzarella, vegan mozzarella or silken tofu.

Mint >> parsley or cilantro.

Lemon >> lime or apple cider vinegar.

Sumac >> za’atar or lemon zest.

Ingredients

measuring cup

Servings: 4 according to serving (1 cup snap peas and 2 oz. burrata)

  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided, plus extra for serving
  • 1/2 medium crimson onion (5 oz. overall), thinly sliced
  • 1/2 teaspoon wonderful salt, divided, plus extra to style
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly flooring black pepper, divided, plus extra to style
  • 1 pound sugar snap peas, difficult strings got rid of
  • 3 tablespoons recent lemon juice
  • 1/4 cup chopped recent mint leaves
  • 1 teaspoon flooring sumac, plus extra for serving
  • 1 (8-ounce) ball or 2 (4-ounce) balls burrata cheese
  • Flaky sea salt, for serving

Directions

  1. Step 1

    In a big solid iron or different heavy skillet over medium-high warmth, warmth 2 tablespoons of the oil till it shimmers. Add the onion, season with 1/4 teaspoon of the salt and 1/8 teaspoon of the pepper and cook dinner, stirring every now and then, till softened and frivolously browned in spots, 3 to 4 mins. Transfer to a big bowl.

  2. Step 2

    Working in batches if had to keep away from overcrowding, upload the peas to the skillet in one layer and cook dinner, undisturbed, till charred in spots at the backside, 2 to 4 mins. Season with the rest 1/4 teaspoon of salt and 1/8 teaspoon of pepper. Keep cooking, stirring every now and then, till crisp-tender and frivolously browned in spots in all places, about 2 mins. Transfer to the bowl with the onion.

  3. Step 3

    Add the rest 1 tablespoon of olive oil, the lemon juice, mint and sumac to the bowl and toss to mix. Taste, and season with extra salt and pepper as wanted.

  4. Step 4

    Place the burrata within the middle of a serving platter and spoon the snap pea combination round. Drizzle with a bit extra olive oil, and sprinkle with a bit extra sumac and a couple of pinches of flaky sea salt. Serve heat or at room temperature.

Nutritional Facts

Per serving (1 cup snap peas and 2 oz. burrata)

  • Calories

    296

  • Carbohydrates

    13 g

  • Cholesterol

    40 mg

  • Fat

    24 g

  • Fiber

    4 g

  • Protein

    13 g

  • Saturated Fat

    9 g

  • Sodium

    469 mg

  • Sugar

    6 g

This research is an estimate according to to be had substances and this preparation. It will have to now not replace for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s recommendation.

Adapted from “Salad Seasons” via Sheela Prakash (Rizzoli, 2023).

Tested via Joe Yonan



Source link

