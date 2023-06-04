Scorched Sugar Snap Pea and Burrata Salad Recipe

By Joe Yonan

This is a showstopper of a salad, that includes juicy, crunchy, candy sugar snap peas in a lemony French dressing and paired with creamy, dreamy, indulgent burrata. Serve as a mild primary path or starter, without or with bread.

Substitutions:

No sugar snaps? Use snow peas, inexperienced beans or asparagus.

Burrata >> recent mozzarella, vegan mozzarella or silken tofu.

Mint >> parsley or cilantro.

Lemon >> lime or apple cider vinegar.

Sumac >> za’atar or lemon zest.