Scorched Sugar Snap Pea and Burrata Salad Recipe

This is a showstopper of a salad, that includes juicy, crunchy, candy sugar snap peas in a lemony French dressing and paired with creamy, dreamy, indulgent burrata. Serve as a mild primary path or starter, without or with bread.
Substitutions:
No sugar snaps? Use snow peas, inexperienced beans or asparagus.
Burrata >> recent mozzarella, vegan mozzarella or silken tofu.
Mint >> parsley or cilantro.
Lemon >> lime or apple cider vinegar.
Sumac >> za’atar or lemon zest.
Ingredients
Servings: 4 according to serving (1 cup snap peas and 2 oz. burrata)
- 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided, plus extra for serving
- 1/2 medium crimson onion (5 oz. overall), thinly sliced
- 1/2 teaspoon wonderful salt, divided, plus extra to style
- 1/4 teaspoon freshly flooring black pepper, divided, plus extra to style
- 1 pound sugar snap peas, difficult strings got rid of
- 3 tablespoons recent lemon juice
- 1/4 cup chopped recent mint leaves
- 1 teaspoon flooring sumac, plus extra for serving
- 1 (8-ounce) ball or 2 (4-ounce) balls burrata cheese
- Flaky sea salt, for serving
Directions
-
Step 1
In a big solid iron or different heavy skillet over medium-high warmth, warmth 2 tablespoons of the oil till it shimmers. Add the onion, season with 1/4 teaspoon of the salt and 1/8 teaspoon of the pepper and cook dinner, stirring every now and then, till softened and frivolously browned in spots, 3 to 4 mins. Transfer to a big bowl.
-
Step 2
Working in batches if had to keep away from overcrowding, upload the peas to the skillet in one layer and cook dinner, undisturbed, till charred in spots at the backside, 2 to 4 mins. Season with the rest 1/4 teaspoon of salt and 1/8 teaspoon of pepper. Keep cooking, stirring every now and then, till crisp-tender and frivolously browned in spots in all places, about 2 mins. Transfer to the bowl with the onion.
-
Step 3
Add the rest 1 tablespoon of olive oil, the lemon juice, mint and sumac to the bowl and toss to mix. Taste, and season with extra salt and pepper as wanted.
-
Step 4
Place the burrata within the middle of a serving platter and spoon the snap pea combination round. Drizzle with a bit extra olive oil, and sprinkle with a bit extra sumac and a couple of pinches of flaky sea salt. Serve heat or at room temperature.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (1 cup snap peas and 2 oz. burrata)
-
Calories
296
-
Carbohydrates
13 g
-
Cholesterol
40 mg
-
Fat
24 g
-
Fiber
4 g
-
Protein
13 g
-
Saturated Fat
9 g
-
Sodium
469 mg
-
Sugar
6 g
This research is an estimate according to to be had substances and this preparation. It will have to now not replace for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s recommendation.
Adapted from “Salad Seasons” via Sheela Prakash (Rizzoli, 2023).
Tested via Joe Yonan