Sudipto Sen’s The Kerala Story has earned Rs 100 crores within the first week of its unlock. When this author reached out for his responseSen mentioned“I feel very happybut I’ve definitely not gone overboard with pride confidence. I have many more stories to tellI don’t want to rest on my laurels. I knew this film would be a success. I worked for seven years on the project. I knew its potential.”

SCOOP: The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen offered a film on radicalization of boys

So much of the cynics are asking why The Kerala Story is simplest in regards to the radicalization of girls why now not males? Sudipto mentioned“It was always meant to be a story of three friendswho happen to be women. It was not a planned strategy. Nowsome producer has offered me a project as a sequel to The Kerala Story about the radicalization of boys.”

Sudipto additionally shed mild on why his manufacturer Vipul Shah is credited as “creative director” in The Kerala Story. “He served as co-ordinating force among several teams of creative peoplewho worked on the project. The team was diverse there were a number of difficult locations. Vipul da made it all possible.”

The Kerala Story stars Adah SharmaYogita BihaniSiddhi Idnani Sonia Balani.

Also Read: The Kerala Story will get mysteriously pulled from British cinemas after now not receiving age certification

