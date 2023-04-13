School’s punny letter warns Taylor Swift concert not excuse to skip

Taylor Swift is scheduled to carry out 3 live shows at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium April 13-15, however scholars of Hillsborough County Public Schools have been informed her concert is not an excuse to omit college.

Originally, Swift used to be best slated to carry out in Tampa on Friday and Saturday, however she added the Thursday evening display as call for for tickets a ways exceeded the stadium’s capability. The added display supposed some of the live shows may just finish past due on a college evening.

School Superintendent Addison Davis used 24 other Swift songs to get the purpose throughout: You’re nonetheless anticipated to attend college.

Swift used to be invited by means of Tampa Mayor Jane Castor to be the mayor for an afternoon. Castor presented Swift a key to the town.

“We know Glendale modified its title, Arlington made a boulevard signal, and Vegas illuminated their Gateway Arches,” Castor said in a video. “But right here in Tampa, we’ve were given a name to uphold, and we would like to cross larger.”

“Mayor Swift has a pleasant ring to it,” Castor added. “We cannot wait to welcome you and your lovers to Tampa.”