Schoolboy in Tokyo stabbed in chest, suspect arrested

TOKYO — Japanese police stated a schoolboy used to be stabbed in the chest as he stepped out of his area to visit faculty Wednesday in a residential house of downtown Tokyo. A suspect used to be arrested on the scene.

The 13-year-old junior highschool pupil used to be rushed to a sanatorium, however his accidents weren’t life-threatening, the Tokyo metropolitan police stated.

Police stated they arrested a 61-year-old guy for allegedly assaulting the coed. Police refused to mention if the suspect, who they stated used to be unemployed, admitted to the assault or gave a cause.

Police stated the boy, whose identify is withheld as a result of he’s a minor, used to be stabbed through a kitchen knife. The suspect had blood on his arms and garments when he used to be arrested, media stories stated.

The assault happened in a residential group, a couple of mins’ stroll clear of a teach station.

Japan has strict gun controls and shootings are uncommon however there were high-profile circumstances of random knife assaults on subways and arson in fresh years.