School officials were told 1st grader had gun before he shot teacher: Lawsuit

A Virginia first-grade college trainer who used to be shot in her school room through a 6-year-old scholar filed a $40 million lawsuit towards her college district, alleging directors were told the boy introduced a gun to college previous to the capturing and “had a history of random violence,” yet did nothing to stop him from harming her.

The teacher, Abigail Zwerner, 25, filed the civil lawsuit Monday morning in Newport News, Virginia, Circuit Court, accusing her former schools superintendent, principal and assistant principal of multiple counts of negligence, gross negligence and reckless breach of assumed duty of care.

Zwerner’s lawyers claimed in court papers that she suffered permanent bodily injuries as a result of being shot by the child on Jan. 6 inside her classroom at Richneck Elementary School.

- Advertisement -

Named as defendants within the lawsuit are the Newport News School Board, former Newport News School District superintendent George Parker, the previous college essential Briana Foster-Newton and previous assistant essential Ebony Parker.

Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who was shot by a 6-year-old student, grace the front door of Richneck Elementary School Newport News, Va. Jan. 9, 2023. John C. Clark/AP, FILE

- Advertisement -

The child, who was not named in the lawsuit or by law enforcement officials, was not charged in the shooting. “We do not imagine the regulation helps charging a 6-year-old with a crime as critical as this one,” Newport News Commonwealth’s Attorney Howard Gwynn told ABC Hampton, Virginia, affiliate WVEC in a phone call last month.

Gwynn said that once his office has reviewed all of the facts of the case, they will determine if anyone else should be criminally charged in connection with the shooting.

The legally purchased handgun used in the shooting was owned by the boy’s parents, who released a statement in January saying, the “firearm our son accessed used to be secured.”

- Advertisement -

“Our circle of relatives has at all times been dedicated to accountable gun possession and protecting firearms out of the achieve of kids,” the oldsters stated.

The folks stated their “suffers from an acute incapacity and used to be below a care plan on the college that incorporated his mom or father attending college with him and accompanying him to magnificence on a daily basis.”

“The week of the capturing used to be the primary week once we were no longer in school with him. We will be apologetic about our absence on this present day for the remainder of our lives,” the parents said, adding that Zwerner has “labored diligently and compassionately to strengthen our circle of relatives as we sought the most efficient schooling and finding out atmosphere for our son.”

The lawsuit, which refers to the boy as John Doe, alleges that just two days before she was shot, Zwerner had a classroom altercation with the boy when he took her cell phone and slammed it on the ground, shattering it. Zwerner, according to the suit, took the boy to the lead teacher and called school security, who did not respond. She claims that when a guidance counselor came to her classroom, the boy called them a derogatory name and was suspended for a day.

On the day of the shooting, the boy showed up to class with his mother, who left the campus despite being required by the school district to accompany him at all times during the school day because of his behavioral issues, according to the lawsuit.

Zwerner claims in the lawsuit that in the hours before the shooting, she told Ebony Parker that the boy was in a “violent temper,” had threatened to beat up a kindergartner during lunchtime and “angrily stared down a safety officer within the lunchroom.” The suit alleges the assistant principal took no action and even refused to look at Zwerner when she expressed concern.

Roughly two hours before the shooting, two students informed the school’s reading specialist that the boy had a gun in his backpack, the suit alleges. But when the reading specialist asked him about it, the child denied he had a gun and refused to allow his backpack to be searched.

The instructor went ahead and searched the backpack while the boy was at recess, but didn’t find a gun, according to the lawsuit.

When Ebony Parker was told the boy allegedly brought a gun to school, the administrator’s response was that the child’s “wallet were too small to carry a handgun and did not anything,” the suit alleges.

After other students reported the boy showed them a gun and Zwerner observed him removing something from his backpack before recess, at least two teachers asked Ebony Parker for permission to search the child, according to the lawsuit. Ebony Parker did not report the complaints to the police, forbade the teachers from searching the child and told them the boy’s mother was returning to the school to pick him up, the lawsuit states.

Less than an hour later, Zwerner used to be shot within her school room whilst she used to be seated at a studying desk, in keeping with the lawsuit.

Children arrive at Richneck Elementary School for the first day of classes back at the school in Newport News, Va., Jan. 30, 2023. The Washington Post via Getty Images, FILE

Zwerner was shot once in the incident. A bullet went through a hand she put up as the student fired and hit her in the chest, officials said.

Since the shooting, Zwerner has experienced physical pain, anxiety, depression and nightmares, according to the lawsuit.

The Newport News School District said in a statement to ABC News on Monday that it has not yet received the legal documents.

“When the School Board is served, we will be able to paintings with felony recommend accordingly,” the statement reads. “Our ideas and prayers stay with Abby Zwerner and her ongoing restoration. As we’ve shared, as a faculty group, we proceed to recuperate and strengthen one every other. We were running in partnership with our group to deal with security and safety, scholar conduct and circle of relatives engagement.”

The school district’s statement adds, “The protection and wellbeing of our body of workers and scholars is our maximum vital precedence. The School Board and the varsity department’s management group will proceed to do no matter it takes to make sure a protected and safe instructing and finding out atmosphere throughout all our faculties.”

George Parker, who used to be fired on Jan. 26, told The Virginian Pilot that he hasn’t noticed the lawsuit, however “continues to wish Ms. Zwerner well and the best of health.”

“I served diligently for five years, to the best of my ability,” George Parker told the newspaper. “I wish both Newport News Public Schools and Ms. Zwerner well as we resolve this matter — and I wish the student well, as well. But I hope that everyone can continue to move forward and make sure accountability is put in the right place.”

Foster-Newton’s attorney, Pamela J. Branch, told ABC News she has won information that previous to the capturing, Zwerner used to be warned through a scholar in her magnificence that the 6-year-old boy had a gun and alleged Zwerner told the scholar to take a seat down and be quiet.

“If this is true, Ms. Zwerner may have been able to avoid the injury she suffered and this will certainly impact her claimed damages. This information was never reported to Mrs. Newton,” stated Branch, including that Foster-Newton is exploring the opportunity of a countersuit towards Zwerner.

“Mrs. Briana Foster-Newton will vigorously defend any charges brought against her as a part of the lawsuit filed by Ms. Zwerner and respond accordingly,” Branch stated.

Efforts through ABC News to succeed in Ebony Parker were unsuccessful.

Besides firing its superintendent following the capturing, the varsity board reassigned Ebony Parker to every other activity throughout the college district and Briana Foster-Newton resigned as essential of the Richneck Elementary School. The college board additionally voted to put in steel detectors in any respect faculties within the district.

The lawsuit alleged the scholar who shot Zwerner had a “history of random violence,” in keeping with the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges, “Teachers’ concerns with John Doe’s behavior (were) regularly brought to the attention of Richneck Elementary School administration, and the concerns were always dismissed.” The court papers allege that often after the child was sent to administrators to be disciplined, he would be “sent back to class shortly thereafter with some type of reward, such as a piece of candy.”

In an interview last month with NBC’s “Today” show, Zwerner said the shooting has altered her life forever.

“I will just never forget the look on his face that he gave me while he pointed the gun directly at me,” Zwerner stated. “It’s modified me. It’s modified my lifestyles.”

ABC News’ Beatrice Peterson contributed to this record.