Schertz police offering $10,000 reward for information into March 2021 shooting death

SCHERTZ, Texas – Schertz police are nonetheless having a look for the one that killed a 21-year-old guy at a Schertz condo complicated in 2021.

Jerod Jeffrey used to be discovered within the driving force’s seat of a silver Mercedes sedan with gunshot wounds within the parking space of the Sycamore Creek Apartments within the 1000 block of Elbel Road on March 12, 2021.

His aunt, Junel Jeffrey, prior to now informed KSAT that she’s outraged about Jerod’s death and stated no person will have to ever lose their lifestyles the best way her nephew did.

“I would tell them that they need to ask for forgiveness,” Junel stated. “They need to take a better look and see the value of life. There is nothing, no money, no articles, nothing that you could have that is more valuable than someone’s life. I will tell you like this, if I could go back in a time machine, I would give everything up just to have his life back.”

Witnesses reported seeing an unidentified guy talking with Jeffrey whilst he sat in his car previous to the shooting. They stated the person used to be then observed leaving the scene in an instant after the shooting.

Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers and the sufferer’s circle of relatives have greater the reward for information that ends up in the arrest and conviction of the individual accountable for Jeffrey’s death from $5,000 to $10,000.

If you’ve any information referring to this situation, touch Detective Sergeant Trevino at 210-619-1200 or the Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers. You can go away an nameless tip via calling 877-403-8477 (TIPS), throughout the P3Tips app, or at guadalupecountycrimestoppers.org. All information won thru Crime Stoppers will stay nameless.