Scary moment for Odessans as apparent standoff takes place Saturday morning

After virtually 3 hours of what gave the impression to be a standoff, the government on scene have reported that the placement has been resolved in Odessa, Texas on Saturday morning.

The incident took place within the thirteenth and Kelly house, inflicting fear a number of the group. Neighbors said that the police instructed the suspect to give up and go out the premises with their palms raised early within the morning.

- Advertisement -

As of 9:30 a.m., an officer up to date a reporter at the web site, mentioning that the topic were resolved, even though no further main points had been supplied right now.

We will proceed to stay you knowledgeable on any new information as it turns into to be had.