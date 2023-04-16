Scam targeting Asian Texans leave 4,800 people at risk

This month the Texas Department of Public Safety printed that 4,800 people were impacted by way of an identification robbery rip-off targeting Asian citizens, wrote Hojun Choi of The Dallas Morning News. This is ready 1,800 extra people than up to now estimated when news of the scheme broke two months in the past.
Lauren McGaughy and Allie Morris of The Dallas Morning News first reported it in February when DPS Director Steven McCraw informed Texas lawmakers that 1000’s of Texas motive force’s licenses, bearing Asian names, had been despatched to a world arranged crime workforce. McCraw described the people accountable as a part of “a Chinese arranged crime workforce primarily based in New York running in a lot of other states.”
