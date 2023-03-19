Savannah Bananas make stop at Texas Children’s Hospital

HOUSTON — While you will be used to seeing the Savannah Bananas‘ antics at the box, the one-of-a-kind workforce took time to consult with with youngsters at Texas Children’s Hospital throughout their time within the Houston space.

The clinic mentioned the workforce confirmed off their methods and dance strikes and visited with sufferers of their rooms.

- Advertisement -

“We travel around with all these guys and fortunately we’re here in Texas and get to hang out with you guys,” the workforce mentioned to at least one affected person. “Thank you for letting us come and hang out with you.”

You can watch some clips from the workforce’s consult with to the clinic beneath:

The Bananas had been within the Houston space to play an exhibition recreation at Constellation Field in Sugar Land.

- Advertisement -

“When you display them it’s all about having amusing, while you’re having amusing, amusing wins,” catcher Bill LeRoy mentioned.