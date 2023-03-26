Saturday’s March Madness: UConn Falls to Ohio State

Third-seeded Ohio State romped previous second-seeded Connecticut to advance to the around of 8, grabbing grasp of the sport early and unceremoniously finishing UConn’s lengthy streak of attaining the overall weekend of the N.C.A.A. girls’s event.
Ohio State gained, 73-61, preventing the Huskies from attaining the around of 8 for the primary time since 2005 and the Final Four for the primary time since 2007, a streak that comes with six nationwide championships, together with 4 instantly from 2013 to 2016.
The Buckeyes took keep an eye on in the second one quarter with a game-defining run that began once they have been 8 issues down past due within the first.
They discovered their waft with a swarming press protection that compelled a flurry of turnovers, and so they scored 17 instantly issues. Perhaps extra jarring than Ohio State’s scoring in that extend used to be its skill to grasp the Huskies with out even a field-goal strive for just about 5 mins to get started the second one quarter.
“We lost our balance and we lost our equilibrium a bit, and I don’t think we ever got it back,” Geno Auriemma, UConn’s longtime head trainer, mentioned after the sport.
UConn grew to become the ball over on 8 instantly possessions at the start of the second one quarter, and watched one among its maximum vital gamers get harm.
Lou Lopez Sénéchal, a switch from Fairfield who took on a management position when Paige Bueckers used to be misplaced for the season with a knee damage, left the court docket limping after crumbling to the ground with ache in her proper knee as she attempted to arrange a play.
Sénéchal mentioned she knew this may well be one among her closing collegiate video games and used to be adamant that she go back to the court docket in the second one 1/2. “I just tried to just push through and come back and not really think about it,” she mentioned. She led the Huskies with 25 issues.
UConn ahead Aaliyah Edwards, the crew’s main scorer this season, additionally hit the bench for key stretches as a result of foul hassle. She used to be held to simply 4 issues — on simply 4 pictures.
Ohio State, led by way of 23 issues from Cotie McMahon, used to be in a position to stem a number of pushes from UConn, most commonly by way of maintaining its competitive protection.
“I said, ‘Hey, the key is going to be our ability to disrupt them,’” mentioned Kevin McGuff, Ohio State’s trainer. “We certainly were effective.”
Anxiety at the UConn bench constructed within the fourth quarter as Ohio State gamers attempted to stay their cool. The Buckeyes performed with the arrogance of a crew that knew its strengths, and with the starvation of an underdog going through a program that has been a dynasty.
“UConn’s a great program and they have a great team this year, but we came into this game expecting to win,” mentioned Jacy Sheldon, who had 17 issues and seven rebounds for Ohio State. “I think that alone obviously builds our confidence a lot.”
With 90 seconds closing, Ohio State slowed the tempo as some gamers at the UConn bench struggled to watch their season finish smartly in need of expectancies.
Ohio State has gave the impression within the N.C.A.A. event’s around of 16 two times in a row. This used to be UConn’s twenty ninth consecutive look. “It’s an impossibility to do what we do already,” Auriemma mentioned.
The streak used to be going to be damaged someday. But that used to be little convenience for the Huskies.
“We knew they’re not going to give up and they’re not just going to put their hands up and see that we’re UConn and just kind of shy away from that,” UConn’s Dorka Juhász mentioned.
The closing time Ohio State complex to the around of 8 used to be in 1993, when it made it to the championship recreation and misplaced to Texas Tech.
Last season, UConn misplaced the championship recreation to South Carolina. The Huskies have no longer gained the identify since 2016.
Ohio State will face Virginia Tech within the around of 8 on Monday. — Talya Minsberg
No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic is sure for the Final Four.
Before this season, Florida Atlantic University had by no means gained a unmarried recreation within the males’s N.C.A.A. event.
Now the Owls have gained 4 in a row and are headed to the Final Four in Houston.
Backed by way of a contingent of enthusiastic enthusiasts, lots of whom made the shuttle from Boca Raton, Fla., the ninth-seeded Owls confirmed no concern at the largest of phases and gained their eleventh instantly recreation, 79-76, over No. 3 seed Kansas State within the East Regional ultimate at Madison Square Garden.
Sophomore guard Alijah Martin went for 17 issues, and sophomore guard Johnell Davis notched 13 issues, 8 rebounds and six assists. Vladislav Goldin, a 7-foot-1 sophomore from Nalchik, Russia, used to be dominant within the paint with 14 issues and 13 rebounds, and Michael Forrest hit 4 foul pictures within the ultimate seconds.
F.A.U.’s closing loss got here on Feb. 16, in opposition to Middle Tennessee, prior to it completed the season by way of successful each the regular-season and event titles in Conference USA. Its most effective earlier N.C.A.A. event look got here in 2002, when it misplaced as a No. 15 seed to Alabama within the first around.
F.A.U. has now overwhelmed the No. 8 seed Memphis, No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson, No. 4 seed Tennessee and the No. 3 seed Kansas State. The Owls will face the winner of Sunday’s Creighton-San Diego State recreation in a countrywide semifinal on April 1 in Houston.
“We just accomplished another one of our goals,” mentioned Martin, who had thrown down an emphatic, highlight-reel dunk within the first 1/2. “About to go back to Boca just chill for a little bit because we’re beach boys, you know.”
Trailing 63-57, F.A.U. scored 10 instantly as Kansas State went chilly for nearly 5 mins following a bank-shot 3-pointer by way of Markquis Nowell, the Wildcats’ nifty level guard who once more placed on a display in his native land.
After Nowell dished to Nae’Qwan Tomlin for a layup to minimize it to 77-76 with 8.6 seconds left, Forrest hit two foul pictures to make it a 3-point margin.
Kansas State’s Ismael Massoud couldn’t get a shot off as time expired, and the Owls and their enthusiasts celebrated.
The Owls outrebounded the Wildcats, 44-22, thank you closely to Goldin.
Since 2018, F.A.U. has been coached by way of Dusty May, a 46-year-old Indiana graduate who served as a pupil supervisor beneath Bob Knight from 1996 to 2000. May hasn’t ever had a shedding season at F.A.U., and in January, the Owls entered the Associated Press Top 25 ballot for the primary time in program historical past.
“It’s awesome to have real college sports, it never existed before,” mentioned Brian Schmier, an F.A.U. fan who lives in Boca Raton and attended the sport with a number of members of the family.
The win by way of F.A.U. introduced to an finish the run of Nowell, who grew up in Harlem, and his Wildcat teammates. Kansas State had overwhelmed Montana State, Kentucky and Michigan State to get to the around of 8.
Nowell went for 30 issues and 12 assists within the recreation after hanging up 20 issues and an N.C.A.A.-tournament document 19 assists in Thursday’s win over Michigan State.
“When that final buzzer hit, it was a little tough because I love these guys so much that I want to continue playing for the rest of my life with them,” Nowell mentioned. — Adam Zagoria
South Carolina overpowered U.C.L.A. to stay its unbeaten streak alive.
GREENVILLE, S.C. — U.C.L.A. started its girls’s regional semifinal in opposition to South Carolina with the defensive technique that just about each and every crew this season has attempted in opposition to the undefeated Gamecocks. The Bruins sat in a zone protection, losing their guards underneath the free-throw line to lend a hand protect in opposition to South Carolina’s towering forwards.
South Carolina struggled, taking pictures simply 38 % from the sphere and 25 % from 3-point vary, however U.C.L.A. couldn’t flip the reigning champion’s mishaps into issues, falling 59-43 to ship the Gamecocks to the around of 8.
South Carolina capitalized on second-chance alternatives and smothered the Bruins’ offense, and its famous person ahead, Aliyah Boston, led the best way with 8 issues, 14 rebounds and a pair of blocks.
The Gamecocks’ measurement distinction used to be glaring all through, as South Carolina bullied the smaller Bruins within the paint, steadily knocking them down. One of probably the most notable performs of the sport got here when 6-foot-7 middle Kamilla Cardoso chased down and swatted a layup strive by way of U.C.L.A. guard Londynn Jones, which despatched Jones flying to the ground.
“We always talk about like we don’t want to get punked, like don’t step out on the floor and let any team punk us,” Boston mentioned. “So I don’t think we look at ourselves as the bully, I think we just play our game and that’s just being dominant.”
South Carolina guard Zia Cooke added that the crew had too many delightful gamers to be thought to be bullies.
“We have a lot of cheat codes on our team,” she mentioned. After checklist off the specialties of every participant at the roster, she added: “Everybody’s got a superpower. It’s a blessing to have.”
During the primary 3 video games of this mixed regional at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, on Friday and Saturday, a smattering of enthusiasts had crammed in most effective the sections close to midcourt, with lots of the area closing empty. That modified on Saturday afternoon. Just as the sport between Maryland and Notre Dame used to be completing up and South Carolina’s recreation used to be set to start, enthusiasts dressed in garnet T-shirts packed the sector. They roared with their crew’s each and every ranking and booed the rest in choose of fourth-seeded U.C.L.A.
The area is thought of as a impartial regional website by way of the N.C.A.A., nevertheless it serves successfully as a house recreation for South Carolina, the event’s No. 1 general seed. Cori Close, U.C.L.A.’s trainer, said the downside prior to the sport however mentioned that the regional websites have been “important to keep growing our sport.”
“Look how many upsets we had on home courts in the first two rounds,” she mentioned. “So bottom line is you’ve got to play your best basketball, and you’ve got to be a tough team, you’ve got to be a together team, and you’ve got to find ways to win.”
Cooke mentioned she didn’t assume the regional structure used to be unfair and that South Carolina deserved to play in entrance of the fan base that Coach Dawn Staley constructed.
U.C.L.A. gave the impression poised to threaten South Carolina’s quest for a moment instantly identify. When the groups performed in November, the Gamecocks overcame a 10-point first-half deficit and ended up successful by way of 9. After the sport, South Carolina Coach Dawn Staley instructed Close that they’d see every different once more.
Staley’s phrases have been prescient, however this matchup used to be by no means shut. South Carolina proved why it’s been the most efficient crew in Division I all season, with the peak and physicality to weigh down U.C.L.A.
South Carolina will play Maryland on Monday. — Kris Rhim
UConn’s males ran roughshod over Gonzaga.
LAS VEGAS — With its 82-54 rout of overmatched and defenseless Gonzaga, Connecticut served understand that this yr’s wild scramble towards the boys’s identify recreation isn’t merely a newcomer’s ball, in spite of everything.
The Huskies constitute a little of new familiarity in what has turn out to be arguably probably the most unpredictable event but. UConn will probably be aiming for its 5th nationwide identify since 1999, its most up-to-date coming in 2014.
Contrast that with Florida Atlantic, which additionally reached the following degree of the event on Saturday, and the 4 groups enjoying in Sunday’s regional finals: They have mixed for 0 nationwide titles and simply 3 Final Four appearances — all by way of Texas.
As feisty as Gonzaga used to be, for all intents and functions, this one used to be over nearly by the point the group at T-Mobile Arena had returned from the halftime popcorn traces. Drew Timme, who’s to Gonzaga’s inside of recreation as a basis is to a house, picked up his 3rd foul simply 25 seconds into the second one 1/2 and his fourth when he used to be whistled for pushing off on a rebound strive kind of two mins later.
That despatched Timme to the bench and larger Gonzaga’s level of problem immensely, despite the fact that it used to be already going to be a tall order.
UConn led by way of 10 at that time. When Timme returned 3 mins later, the Huskies had larger the lead to 58-37.
“UConn’s back,” mentioned Jordan Hawkins, who led all scorers with 20 issues.
Gonzaga, which shocked U.C.L.A. on a past due basket on Thursday, knew its trail to victory over UConn would have to be a lot other. The muscular junior ahead Adama Sanogo and the tall and agile freshman ahead Donovan Clingan have been set to make existence way more tricky inside of for Timme.
“We didn’t have any answers,” Gonzaga Coach Mark Few mentioned. He added: “We can’t absorb a game like this where our offense is as bad as it was tonight.”
The Huskies now have gained 10 in their previous 11 video games and are enjoying their absolute best basketball of the season.
It grew to become out that the hardest stumbling blocks UConn confronted this week have been off the court docket. When the Huskies arrived in Las Vegas, the crew touring celebration found out that a number of in their rooms have been nonetheless grimy from earlier visitors, prompting a transformation in motels. Then, after a tradition, they returned to their crew bus most effective to uncover that a number of pieces, together with an iPad and a pc, were stolen. The incidents were first reported by way of the Hartford Courant and have been showed by way of a crew legitimate.
The crew went out to dinner after follow on Tuesday to let issues get settled, then rolled via its video games.
“We’re playing at a super high level,” UConn Coach Dan Hurley mentioned. “Obviously we’re surprised by the margin of victory but not by where we’re going next.” — Scott Miller
No. 1 seed Virginia Tech held off a rally by way of Tennessee.
In the primary 3 quarters of No. 1 Virginia Tech’s recreation in opposition to Tennessee, it gave the impression as though the winner used to be all however determined. Virginia Tech had beaten Tennessee from the soar, and held an 18-point lead within the 3rd quarter.
But the Hokies’ eventual win, 73-64, got here most effective once they had weathered a fourth quarter that threatened to ship but some other No. 1 seed house by way of the midpoint of the ladies’s N.C.A.A. event.
Though it couldn’t end its comeback, Tennessee made a livid — and stunningly fast — bid to get again within the recreation. With simply over six mins left within the fourth quarter, Jasmine Powell hit a three to deliver the Volunteers to 1 level down; her basket got here no longer lengthy after Tennessee enthusiasts had resorted to pleas from the stands to “keep fighting,” throughout a lackluster stretch early in the second one 1/2.
At that time, it regarded find it irresistible may well be both crew’s recreation. But as a substitute of falling aside, Virginia Tech replied with a relaxed aggression, led by way of Georgia Amoore, who scored a game-high 29 issues.
With its win, Virginia Tech joins South Carolina as the one No. 1 seeds advancing to the ladies’s around of 8. Top-seeded Stanford and Indiana each exited the event after shedding in the second one around.
The Hokies will face Ohio State, which halted UConn’s string of deep event runs, within the around of 8, on Monday evening in Seattle. — Talya Minsberg
Diamond Miller led Maryland into the around of 8.
GREENVILLE, S.C. — When Notre Dame and Maryland matched up in December, the sport temporarily become the Diamond Miller display. Miller, a 6-foot-3 guard, scored her thirty first level on a game-winning, one-legged fadeaway jumper. She ran round Notre Dame’s house court docket together with her index finger on her lips to silence the group.
On Saturday, within the around of 16 of the ladies’s N.C.A.A. event, Notre Dame gave the impression hellbent on preventing the Miller display. The Fighting Irish doubled-teamed — and every now and then triple-teamed — Miller when she were given the ball within the post.
But Notre Dame’s stop-Miller-at-all-costs technique left room for different gamers, who capitalized on open seems to be and saved the sport shut whilst Miller struggled. Miller sooner or later were given right into a groove in the second one 1/2, and second-seeded Maryland beat No. 3 seed Notre Dame, 76-59.
Maryland will advance to its first round-of-8 recreation since 2015. Miller and guard Shyanne Sellers led all scorers with 18 issues apiece.
“I felt like they were daring me to shoot,” mentioned Maryland guard Lavender Briggs, who scored 12 issues.
Notre Dame threw the primary figurative punch of the sport. Down by way of 5, the Fighting Irish scored 13 instantly issues in the second one quarter, neutralizing Miller and main Maryland’s halfcourt offense into compelled pictures and errant passes that led to turnovers.
But in the second one 1/2, Miller were given unfastened. And Maryland replied with a large 3rd quarter, anchored by way of Miller and Sellers. The Terrapins cruised within the fourth.
Despite the eight-year drought, the around of 8 is acquainted to Maryland and its trainer, Brenda Frese. Since she began in 2002, Maryland has been the most effective groups in school basketball. The Terrapins have made the around of 8 six occasions and gained this system’s most effective nationwide identify in 2006. — Kris Rhim