Saturday’s March Madness: UConn Falls to Ohio State

Third-seeded Ohio State romped previous second-seeded Connecticut to advance to the around of 8, grabbing grasp of the sport early and unceremoniously finishing UConn’s lengthy streak of attaining the overall weekend of the N.C.A.A. girls’s event.

Ohio State gained, 73-61, preventing the Huskies from attaining the around of 8 for the primary time since 2005 and the Final Four for the primary time since 2007, a streak that comes with six nationwide championships, together with 4 instantly from 2013 to 2016.

The Buckeyes took keep an eye on in the second one quarter with a game-defining run that began once they have been 8 issues down past due within the first.

They discovered their waft with a swarming press protection that compelled a flurry of turnovers, and so they scored 17 instantly issues. Perhaps extra jarring than Ohio State’s scoring in that extend used to be its skill to grasp the Huskies with out even a field-goal strive for just about 5 mins to get started the second one quarter.