Saturday Sessions: The Heavy performs “Hurricane Coming”





During the Saturday Sessions, British band "The Heavy" lately carried out their music "Hurricane Coming," which showcases their unique mixture of blues, gospel, and soul track. Regarded for his or her outstanding sound, The Heavy has contributed their track to quite a lot of tv presentations, movies, and video video games. Their fresh effort is their 6th studio album, which has captivated audiences with its daring and adventurous technique to track. Without additional ado, revel in this superb efficiency from The Heavy, as they ship "Hurricane Coming."


