Sarasota PD arrest man accused of hitting officer with car

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota Police Department mentioned a man accused of hitting an officer with a car previous this week is now in custody.

Police mentioned Mark Thomas, 22, of Plantation, used to be taken into custody on Wednesday at a Broward County probation place of job. He’s charged with annoyed battery on a legislation enforcement officer and flee to elude with forget for protection.

Police mentioned all of the chain of occasions began round 2 p.m. Monday. Officers went to Mourning Dove Drive on Bird Key after sufferers reported private pieces had been stolen from their automobile. Officers mentioned a white, four-door Mercedes sedan used to be the most likely suspect automobile.

Just after 9 p.m., Sarasota Police mentioned the white Mercedes returned to Bird Key. Police then mentioned they put their patrol cars in entrance of the doorway/go out to the world in an try to forestall the Mercedes from leaving the world.

WARNING: Viewer discretion is suggested because the Sarasota Police video displays a couple of angles of the officer getting hit. The officer is fine after the crash.

Sarasota Police officer struck via car seeking to get away space

As the Mercedes drove again against the doorway/go out, officials had been at the back of one of the cars. Surveillance video confirmed one of the officials operating from at the back of their patrol automobile after which being hit and thrown within the air via the white Mercedes.

The officer who used to be hit used to be ready to get again up briefly however used to be taken to the sanatorium and is anticipated to get better absolutely.

“We all gasped as we saw the officer jump about four to six inches and save his own life because that allowed him to roll over the vehicle and onto the ground,” mentioned Sarasota Police Chief Rex Troche.

Sarasota Police mentioned the white Mercedes used to be in the end discovered deserted at the 2900 block of Orange Avenue.

Police mentioned Thomas has been convicted of a number of crimes since December 2019 and used to be launched from jail in February 2023. His earlier fees inlcude grand robbery auto, housebreaking of an unoccupied living and wearing a hid firearm.