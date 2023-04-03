Sarasota County School District to begin search process for new superintendent

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — On Monday, the Sarasota County School Board is meeting to speak about discovering a new superintendent.

Back in November, college board member Karen Rose made a movement to suggest terminating then-superintendent Brennan Asplen’s contract.

That used to be adopted by way of a debatable vote to hearth him, which used to be now not unanimous.

That led to weeks of from side to side till the board settled on a separation settlement, and Asplen break up with the district.

Now the varsity board is in a position to discover a new chief.

“Sarasota is a special place. Our students are of ultra concern and special to us and we’re used to having an A-rated school district,” mentioned board member Tom Edwards.

At Monday’s board assembly, contributors can have a dialogue with the company that’s undertaking the superintendent search about what’s vital for the district transferring ahead.

Edwards informed ABC Action News he’d like to see a candidate with the suitable credentials and anyone who’s interested by teachers.

“I want Sarasota to be where the achievement gap goes to die,” mentioned Edwards.

“We have 46,000 students. Our school is growing. We’re adding two schools online soon and two more right after, so it’s got to be that as well. Adaptability and leadership are essential,” he added.

Edwards additionally shared that he has issues about discovering the suitable particular person for the task.

“My larger concern is there are so many superintendent searches going on simultaneously here in Florida, and I don’t want to be in a situation where we’re settling for a superintendent,” mentioned Edwards.

The district hopes to discover a new superintendent by way of July in order that particular person will also be in position for the new college 12 months.

“So ideally, we’re going through the entire process to try and meet those goals,” mentioned Edwards.

Monday’s assembly begins at 9 a.m.