Saquon Barkley contract talks: Giants GM wants to keep star RB but deal needs to make sense for both sides

Giants common supervisor Joe Schoen has been busy this offseason. He signed a long-term deal with quarterback Daniel Jones, added items in unfastened company, made strikes within the NFL Draft, and on Thursday made Dexter Lawrence one of the crucial highest-paid defensive tackles within the NFL. What’s subsequent? It really well could also be locking in his working again, Saquon Barkley, for the foreseeable long term.

New York positioned the non-exclusive franchise tag on Barkley in early March, retaining him from hitting the open marketplace. While that avoided him from leaving this offseason, both sides are actually having a look to agree to a deal that helps to keep Barkley in-house past 2023. Schoen advised “Good Morning Football” on Thursday that he spoke to Barkley’s representatives to see “what the appetite” used to be to get a deal executed and so they both agreed to chat following the draft.

“Listen, Saquon is a very good football player, captain last year. He’s a good locker room guy. I love him. We want him to be here,” Schoen mentioned by the use of NFL.com. “But you’ve got to have a deal where both parties are happy with where you end up. That’s what we’re going to try to work for and see if we can get something we can both agree on.”

Although Barkley is likely one of the perfect gamers within the league at his place and a key piece of New York’s offense, providing profitable long-term offers to working backs has been a dangerous guess for NFL groups previously, particularly taking into account his prior damage historical past. The



