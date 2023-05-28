SAN ANTONIO – On Friday, the San Antonio Police Department held a Memorial Day ceremony to honor officers who misplaced their lives whilst serving on responsibility. The ceremony came about within the courtyard of the San Antonio Police Training Academy. It is located at the South Side of town within the 12200 block of SE Loop 410.

During the ceremony, flags have been observed at half-staff and a black granite monument carried the stone-carved names of the fallen officers. The households of the deceased got central seating with yellow roses to put on the monument.

The memorial carrier used to be highlighted through a 21-gun salute and the taking part in of Taps. Additionally, the SAPD pipes and drums performed “Amazing Grace,” and a flyover used to be carried out through the SAPD Blue Eagle.

Officer David Evans, who used to be shot a couple of occasions at a cafe in 2003, gained particular popularity all over the ceremony. Despite his accidents, Evans completed 5 extra years with SAPD and 8 extra with the Northeast Independent School District Police Department. However, he succumbed to headaches from his previous accidents in February of 2022. His widow, Elizabeth Evans, used to be pleased with his carrier and deserved the dignity given to him.

Former City Councilman Judge William Cruz Shaw gave the keynote cope with all over the ceremony. He recounted his personal non-public connection to fallen Officer Miguel Moreno, who used to be shot and killed in 2017. Shaw taught at Lanier High School for a brief duration, the place Moreno used to be a pupil.

NOTE: A prior model of this tale incorrectly said Ofc. David Evans labored at NISD after leaving SAPD. He labored at NEISD. The error has been corrected.

