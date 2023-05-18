Santa Fe, Texas High School shooting five years later

On May 18, 2023, it’ll were five years for the reason that tragic Santa Fe shooting. This devastating tournament claimed the lives of ten other people and left 13 others injured on May 18, 2018. The suspect answerable for this act of violence stays in a North Texas clinic, deemed incompetent to face trial.

Recently, KHOU 11 News had the chance to take a seat down with a bunch of people that survived this horrific tournament or misplaced family members to listen to about how their lives have modified for the reason that tragedy. Gayle McLeod, Rhonda Hart, Joe Tisdale, John Barnes, and Flo Rice all shared their tales.

- Advertisement -

Gayle McLeod misplaced her son Aaron Kyle McLeod within the shooting and Rhonda Hart’s daughter Kimberly was once shot and killed. Joe Tisdale’s mom Cynthia was once additionally tragically murdered on that day, whilst John Barnes, an officer operating at Santa Fe, survived the shooting in spite of being shot within the arm. Flo Rice, who was once a change trainer within the health club at Santa Fe High School when the shooting happened, was once additionally sadly shot whilst seeking to evacuate together with her scholars.

Since the shooting, Flo and her husband Scot Rice have grow to be advocates for varsity protection and feature proven their make stronger for a invoice signed by means of Governor Abbott to harden colleges and supply higher coaching and kit for change lecturers. However, there are nonetheless damaged guarantees and incomplete enforcement of protection measures, reminiscent of doorways being left unlocked for the ease of change lecturers that should not have keys. Flo additionally struggles with PTSD from the incident.

Many households, together with Rhonda Hart’s, confronted difficulties seeking to get information about their family members. There was once no third-party record performed at the shooting, leaving many households in the dead of night about what in reality came about to their family members throughout the faculty. Rhonda Hart and others driven for a invoice that may permit sufferers’ households to look positive proof from the crime scene, which is these days headed to the Governor’s table.

- Advertisement -

Despite those struggles, there may be little hope a few of the households that there’ll ever be a tribulation for the accused shooter. For greater than 3 years, the suspect has been present process remedy at a North Texas clinic to revive his competency; on the other hand, there were no updates in this development. The households proceed to battle to return to phrases with the aftermath of the shooting, however they proceed to battle for justice for his or her family members.

KHOU 11’s Grace White plans to practice up in this tale from Santa Fe and mark the 5th anniversary of the shooting.