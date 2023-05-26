Santa Barbara inmate dies after suspected opioid overdose

An inmate on the Santa Barbara Main Jail passed on to the great beyond because of a imaginable opioid overdose on Thursday evening, in line with officers who made the announcement on Friday.

The welfare take a look at through a custody deputy and a WellPath nurse at 10:57 p.m. published {that a} specific inmate, whose id isn’t but identified, was once unresponsive and no longer answering the decision. According to a press unlock, the inmate was once found out unresponsive with foam popping out of the mouth after they entered the inmate’s cellular.

The life-saving procedures that have been performed through scientific and county deputies incorporated administering 3 rounds of Narcan, acting CPR, and putting an automatic exterior defibrillator at the person. Paramedics, and Fire and American Medical Response officers have been additionally provide and assisted within the life-saving procedures. However, the inmate was once not able to recuperate and was once pronounced useless.

The Sheriff Office’s Criminal Investigation Bureau detectives and the Coroner’s Office have begun investigating the in-custody demise, however preliminary stories counsel that an obvious opioid overdose might be the reason for the demise.

When members of the family are notified, and the continued investigation ends, further information in regards to the match will probably be made to be had. Santa Barbara County officers are reminding the general public in regards to the dangers of fentanyl, a extremely addictive and deadly artificial opioid, following the new demise.

In Los Angeles County, the selection of fentanyl-related fatalities rose through 1,280%, from 109 in 2016 to one,504 in 2021, in line with a November document.





