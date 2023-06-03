San Bernardino father arrested on child abuse charges

A person from Yucca Valley was once taken into custody for purportedly committing child abuse on his 3-month-old daughter, leading to critical accidents. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department reported that the baby sustained life-threatening accidents in step with child abuse and was once flown to Loma Linda University Medical Center Pediatric Intensive Care Unit. Officials recognized the father of the sufferer, Drew Hellerud, elderly 31, because the suspect. He was once charged with a couple of offences, together with child endangerment, annoyed mayhem, and torture, and was once due to this fact detained on the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino. His bail is about at $a million.





