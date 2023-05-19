Saints rookie Kendre Miller feels he ‘can step in and pretty much do the same thing’ as Alvin Kamara





The New Orleans Saints have top hopes for his or her rookie operating again, Kendre Miller, who was once drafted 71st general in the 2023 NFL Draft (0.33 around). In order to earn touches over established avid gamers like five-time Pro Bowl variety Alvin Kamara and Jamaal Williams, who led the NFL in dashing touchdowns in 2022, Miller will wish to galvanize in a large means this offseason. Fortunately, Miller has revel in outperforming opposite numbers in giant moments, as he outshined the Atlanta Falcon’s Bijan Robinson, the 2023 NFL Draft’s 8th general pick out, in a faculty head-to-head fit. Miller totaled 138 dashing yards, together with a 75-yard dashing landing, on 21 carries in a large prime-time win over the Texas Longhorns closing November. This precipitated Miller to claim himself the highest operating again in the Big 12.

To reduce into Kamara and Williams’ touches, Miller will wish to end up he’s the general bundle, each dashing and receiving. In school, he accumulated 1,399 dashing yards and 17 dashing touchdowns on 224 carries, with an excellent 6.2 dashing yards consistent with lift, the 6th maximum in school soccer amongst avid gamers with over 200 carries closing season. While his paintings in the passing sport was once restricted in school with simply 29 receptions in 33 video games, Miller is raring to end up he will also be the subsequent all-purpose third-round operating again for the Saints. Miller has already began coaching with the JUGS gadget and the tennis ball machines in order to toughen his receiving abilities.

Saints head trainer Dennis Allen has praised Miller’s downhill operating taste, his touch steadiness, and his velocity; noting that Miller’s ability set is very similar to Kamara’s, who was once additionally a third-round pick out in 2017. However, Miller has his personal hurdle to triumph over – an injury-related one. He suffered an MCL damage in TCU’s Fiesta Bowl win over Michigan in the College Football Playoff Semifinals, which stored him out of the Horned Frogs’ National Championship Game and the Saints’ rookie minicamp. Miller hasn’t but been cleared to do greater than conditioning drills, however he is raring to turn the Saints what he can do and plans to be absolutely cleared quickly.

Given Kamara’s off-field state of affairs, Miller will have an early likelihood to end up he will also be similar to the Saints’ unique fashion at the operating again place. Kamara is these days dealing with fees for conspiracy to devote battery and really extensive physically hurt associated with an altercation in Las Vegas all through the 2022 Pro Bowl weekend. If discovered responsible, Kamara faces a suspension in 2023 for violating the NFL’s personal-conduct coverage. Miller is chomping at the bit to be absolutely cleared to turn the Saints he will also be their subsequent workhorse operating again, and he feels that second may come any day now given the convenience he has together with his knee.



