Saints’ Mark Ingram reportedly considering retiring to join the broadcast booth

New Orleans Saints operating again Mark Ingram II is reportedly considering retiring to join the broadcast booth, in accordance to The New York Post. Fox Sports “Big Noon Kickoff” is most likely parting tactics with former Saints operating again Reggie Bush over a freelance dispute. The deal isn’t but legit.

Fox Sports requested Ingram to retire and join their staff sooner than, however he made up our minds to stick with the Saints as a substitute. This time it seems like Ingram goes to take them up on the be offering.

When Ingram first declined their be offering, they regarded into Desmond Howard and Robert Griffin III, however didn’t officially be offering them a place.

Last yr, Bush and Fox agreed to a one-year deal, however problems over cash gave the impression to finish their courting.

If Ingram retires to take the activity, the 33-year-old would move out with 13 seasons in the league, maximum with New Orleans. He joined the Saints once they drafted him in 2011 with the No. 28 general pick out and stayed with them till 2018. He then joined the Baltimore Ravens from 2019 to 2020, was once with the Houston Texans in 2021 and rejoined the Saints for stint two in 2021.

In the ones 13 years, he has 8,111 dashing yards, 65 dashing touchdowns, 303 receptions, 2,125 receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns. He was once elected to the Pro Bowl 3 times, in 2014, 2017 and 2019.