Saints’ Cameron Jordan roasts Vikings QB Kirk Cousins at Von Miller’s pass rush summit

This week, one of the vital NFL’s very best pass rushers descended upon Las Vegas for Von Miller’s seventh-annual pass rush summit. Among the avid gamers in attendance, per Buffalo News, are Cameron Jordan of the New Orleans Saints, Greg Rousseau of the Buffalo Bills, Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders and Jeffery Simmons of the Tennessee Titans.

This tournament is for Miller and one of the vital older vets handy down knowledge to the more youthful avid gamers. Cam Jordan as an example used to be stuck on video through Bleacher Report explaining that pace and instincts are vital with regards to attending to the quarterback. He additionally roasted Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins within the procedure.

“In this game, like everybody knows, a fast, wrong decision could be a right decision. And a fast, right decision, you’re a winner,” stated Jordan. “And a slow, right decision, get your ass on the bench. Because there’s somebody out here that’s going to be moving at a different speed. Slow, right decisions … we love them. Call ’em ‘Kirk Cousins.'”

Cousins in fact isn’t referred to as one of the vital athletic quarterbacks within the NFL, however he nonetheless led Minnesota to a 13-4 listing in 2022 regardless of running with a protection that ranked backside 5 within the NFL in issues allowed consistent with recreation, yards allowed consistent with recreation, passing yards allowed consistent with recreation and yards consistent with play allowed!

The Vikings received an NFL-record 11 one-score video games in 2022, and misplaced 0. Cousins finished 65.9 p.c of his passes for 4,547 yards, 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, however used to be sacked a career-high 46 instances.

The Vikings and Saints performed remaining yr Week 4 in London, with the Vikings escaping with a 28-25 victory. Cousins finished 25 of 38 passes for 273 yards, one landing and one interception, whilst Jordan recorded six general tackles and part a sack.

You additionally must remember the fact that Cousins ousted New Orleans from the playoffs within the wild-card spherical again in 2019, when Cousins threw a four-yard landing in extra time to advance the Vikings to the divisional spherical. Maybe that is one thing Jordan hasn’t forgotten.