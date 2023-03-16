Ryan Munsie murder: Man pleads guilty to killing Uber Eats driver

31-year-old Ryan Munsie died in January 2021 whilst operating as an Uber Eats supply driver to supply for her circle of relatives.

Editor's word: The video revealed above is a WFAA file from 2021 after we spoke with the sufferer's husband.

A North Texas guy charged with capital homicide within the killing of a 31-year-old Haltom City lady operating as a supply driver pleaded guilty on Thursday.

Zakariya Marshall agreed to a lesser homicide rate and 45 jail years in jail for the homicide of Ryan Munsie.

Munsie’s husband, Camaron Graham, advised WFAA in 2021 that he and his spouse were in combination for seven years, married for 4.

- Advertisement - “She’s just the nicest person I’ve ever met in my life. I’d give anything to give her anything she ever wanted and she’s the same way,” Graham stated. “She wanted to make everyone happy, she wanted to work, and she wanted to make sure our kids had a set future.”

Munsie used to be a mom of 3 operating 4 jobs to supply for her circle of relatives. That’s why she used to be out operating, pursuing a distinct be offering from Uber if the driver made a undeniable choice of deliveries.

Munsie’s frame used to be discovered mendacity in a breezeway with “signs of trauma” on the Northern Cross Apartments, in accordance to police. She were fatally stabbed within the neck and used to be pronounced useless on the scene, police stated.

According to police, Marshall and an partner sought after to scouse borrow Munsie's automotive, however could not to find the keys.

“This was a brutal, senseless murder,” Tarrant County Assistant Criminal District Attorney Rose Anna Salinas stated.

Donna Munsie, Ryan’s mom, gave her affect observation by way of zoom within the Tarrant County court.

Marshall later asked to apologize to Munsie’s circle of relatives on Zoom right through his guilty plea sentencing.

“Today, I’m not the same person I was two years ago, but I still haven’t forgiven myself,” Marshall stated. “I’m trying to be different … I’m sorry, for everything.”

Donna Munsie replied to Marshall’s apology, announcing she preferred him “being man enough to come forward and say that.”