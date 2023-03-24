Rwanda says Rusesabagina of ‘Hotel Rwanda’ fame to be freed

KIGALI, Rwanda — Rwanda’s govt has commuted the sentence of Paul Rusesabagina, who impressed the movie “Hotel Rwanda” for saving loads of countrymen from genocide however used to be convicted of terrorism offenses years later in a broadly criticized trial.

Government spokeswoman Yolande Makolo advised The Associated Press on Friday that the 25-year sentence used to be commuted by way of presidential order after a request for clemency. Under Rwandan legislation, commutation does not “extinguish” the conviction, she added.

Rusesabagina, a 68-year-old U.S. resident and Belgian citizen, is anticipated to be launched on Saturday, she stated. Nineteen others additionally had their sentences commuted.

“Rwanda notes the constructive role of the U.S. government in creating conditions for dialogue on this issue, as well as the facilitation provided by the state of Qatar,” Makolo stated. President Paul Kagame previous this month stated discussions have been underneath approach on resolving the problem.

The case have been described by way of the United States and others as unfair. Rusesabagina disappeared in 2020 all over a consult with to Dubai within the United Arab Emirates and gave the impression days later in Rwanda in handcuffs. His circle of relatives alleged he used to be abducted and brought to Rwanda towards his will to stand trial.

He used to be convicted on 8 fees together with club in a terrorist crew, homicide and abduction. But the instances surrounding his arrest, his restricted get right of entry to to an unbiased prison group and his reported worsening well being drew global worry.

Rusesabagina has asserted that his arrest used to be in reaction to his grievance of Kagame over alleged human rights abuses. Kagame’s govt has again and again denied concentrated on dissenting voices with arrests and extrajudicial killings.

In a signed letter to Kagame dated Oct. 14 and posted at the justice ministry’s website online, Rusesabagina wrote that “if I am granted a pardon and released, I understand fully that I will spend the remainder of my days in the United States in quiet reflection. I can assure you through this letter that I hold no personal or political ambitions otherwise. I will leave questions regarding Rwandan politics behind me.”

Rusesabagina was credited with sheltering more than 1,000 ethnic Tutsis at the hotel he managed during Rwanda’s 1994 genocide in which over 800,000 Tutsi and Hutus who tried to protect them were killed. He received the U.S. Presidential Medal of Freedom for his efforts.

He became a public critic of Kagame and left Rwanda in 1996, first living in Belgium and then the U.S.

Human Rights Watch said he had been “forcibly disappeared” and brought to Rwanda. But the courtroom there dominated he wasn’t abducted when he used to be tricked into boarding a chartered flight.

Rwanda’s government asserted that Rusesabagina had been going to Burundi to coordinate with armed groups based there and in Congo.

Rusesabagina was accused of supporting the armed wing of his opposition political platform, the Rwandan Movement for Democratic Change. The armed group claimed some responsibility for attacks in 2018 and 2019 in southern Rwanda in which nine Rwandans died.

Rusesabagina testified at trial that he helped to form the armed group to assist refugees but said he never supported violence — and sought to distance himself from its deadly attacks.

Rusesabagina also has said he was gagged and tortured before he was jailed, but Rwandan authorities denied that. His attorney, Felix Rudakemwa, asserted that Rusesabagina’s legal papers were confiscated by prison authorities.

After his sentence, Belgium’s then-foreign minister, Sophie Wilmes, said that “it must be concluded that Mr. Rusesabagina has not been given a fair and equitable trial.”

Last year, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Kagame in Rwanda and discussed the case. “We still have conviction that the trial wasn’t fair,” Blinken told journalists.

As the news spread on Friday, his family in a statement said that “we are pleased to hear the news about Paul’s release. The family is hopeful to reunite with him soon.”

Anna reported from Nairobi, Kenya.