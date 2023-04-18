Rutherford teacher removed after sex harassment investigation

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — News 13 has realized {that a} teacher and softball trainer at Rutherford High School used to be removed following an investigation into sexual harassment.

Brian Gautier used to be suspended with out pay all over a college board assembly final week. Superintendent Bill Husfelt additionally made it identified that he would transfer ahead with the method to fireside Gautier.

- Advertisement -





Bay District School Board approves teacher to be suspended with out pay



At that point district officers declined to reveal what Gautier had allegedly achieved. News 13 filed public information request in regards to the incident and gained a letter mailed to Gautier from Holly Buchanan, the manager director of human assets for the district.

- Advertisement -

The letter states {that a} Title IX Final Determination used to be rendered on March 28 and that his “actions violated” faculty board coverage. Buchanan does now not describe Gautier’s alleged movements however does reference the insurance policies requiring lecturers to give protection to scholars from “conditions harmful to learning and/or to the student’s mental and/or physical health and/or safety.”

The letter then references that lecturers shall now not harass or discriminate towards a pupil in keeping with race, colour, creed, faith, sex, age sexual orientation, or a number of alternative causes.

The letter then defines sexual harassment as “unwelcome conduct determined by a reasonable person to be so severe, pervasive, and objectively offensive that it effectively denies a person equal access to the District’s education program or activity.”

- Advertisement -

The letter provides that the Title IX investigation can be reported to Florida’s Office of Professional Practices as required by means of legislation.

Bay District officers declined to unencumber the investigative record itself bringing up an exemption in Florida’s public information legislation.

You can learn the total letter under: