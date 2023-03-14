Russian fighters collide with US drone, force it down close to Ukraine

The U.S. known as the incident “dangerous,” warns of “unintended escalation.”

Russian fighter jets collided with the rear propeller of an unmanned U.S. army drone on Tuesday, forcing the U.S. to convey down the drone into the waters

off the Black Sea close to Ukraine, U.S. officials said.

U.S. European Command labeled the incident as “unhealthy” and said it could “lead to miscalculation and accidental escalation.”

“At roughly 7:03 AM (CET), probably the most Russian Su-27 airplane struck the propeller of the MQ-9, inflicting U.S. forces to have to convey the MQ-9 down in world waters,” U.S. European Command said in a statement.

“Several instances ahead of the collision, the Su-27s dumped gas on and flew in entrance of the MQ-9 in a reckless, environmentally unsound and unprofessional approach,” it added.

EUCOM mentioned the incident “demonstrates a loss of competence as well as to being unsafe and unprofessional.”

An MQ-9 Reaper takes off at Wheeler-Sack Army Air Field in Fort Drum, N.Y., Feb. 14, 2012. U.S. Air Force, FILE

The incident is apparently the latest in what EUCOM labeled a “a development of unhealthy movements by way of Russian pilots whilst interacting with U.S. and Allied airplane over world airspace, together with over the Black Sea.”

Russian Knights flying Sukhoi Su-27s perform aerobatic maneuvers during their show over Saint-Petersburg, Russia on April 25, 2015. Anadolu Agency/Getty Images, FILE

And it stressed that “These competitive movements by way of Russian aircrew are unhealthy and may lead to miscalculation and accidental escalation.”

“Our MQ-9 airplane was once accomplishing regimen operations in world airspace when it was once intercepted and hit by way of a Russian airplane, leading to a crash and whole lack of the MQ-9,” said U.S. Air Force Gen. James B. Hecker, commander, U.S. Air Forces Europe and Air Forces Africa. “In reality, this unsafe and unprofessional act by way of the Russians just about led to each airplane to crash.”

“U.S. and Allied airplane will proceed to function in world airspace and we name at the Russians to habits themselves professionally and safely,” Hecker added.