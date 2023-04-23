Russia ‘will not forgive’ US denial of journalist visas

Russia says that the United States has denied visas to newshounds who sought after to hide Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s travel to New York

MOSCOW — Russia mentioned Sunday that the United States has denied visas to newshounds who sought after to hide Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s travel to New York, and Lavrov recommended that Moscow would take sturdy retaliatory measures.

There was once no instant remark from the U.S. State Department concerning the declare of refused visas. The newshounds aimed to hide Lavrov’s look on the United Nations to mark Russia’s chairmanship of the Security Council.

“A country that calls itself the strongest, smartest, free and fair country has chickened out and done something stupid by showing what its sworn assurances about protecting freedom of speech and access to information are really worth,” Lavrov mentioned ahead of leaving Moscow on Sunday.

“Be sure that we will not forget and will not forgive,” he mentioned.

“I emphasize that we will find ways to respond to this, so that the Americans will remember for a long time not to do this,” deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov said.

The dispute comes in the wake of high tensions with Washington over the arrest last month of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, whom Russia accuses of espionage. The United States has declared him to be “wrongfully detained.”

Many Western newshounds stationed in Moscow left the rustic after Russia despatched troops into Ukraine. Russia lately calls for overseas newshounds to resume their visas and accreditation each 3 months, in comparison to annually ahead of the preventing started.