Russia launches ‘exceptional’ air attack in Kyiv with drones, missiles

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian air defenses thwarted an intense Russian air attack on Kyiv early Tuesday, capturing down all 18 missiles aimed on the capital.

Loud explosions boomed over Kyiv because the middle of the night attack blended Russian missiles introduced from the air, sea and land in an obvious try to weigh down Ukraine’s air defenses. No casualties had been reported.

Russia’s newest attack on Kyiv was once “exceptional in its density — the maximum number of attacking missiles in the shortest period of time,” mentioned Serhii Popko, the top of the Kyiv army management.

The British ambassador to Ukraine, Melinda Simmons, tweeted that the barrage was once “pretty intense.”

“Bangs and shaking walls are not an easy night,” she wrote.

It was once the 8th time this month that Russian air raids had centered the capital, a transparent escalation after weeks of lull and forward of a much-anticipated Ukrainian counter-offensive. It additionally got here as President Volodymyr Zelenksyy concluded a whirlwind European excursion to greet Ukraine’s key wartime allies, which spurred an extra tranche of pledged army support.

Ukraine’s Air Force mentioned 18 missiles of more than a few varieties had been introduced, together with drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles. All had been intercepted, mentioned Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat.

Six “Kinzhal” aero-ballistic missiles had been introduced from MiG-31K plane, 9 cruise missiles from ships in the Black Sea and 3 land-based S-400 cruise missiles centered the capital, Ihnat mentioned in a commentary on Telegram.

After the primary onslaught, Russia additionally introduced Iranian-made Shahed attack drones and carried out aerial reconnaissance, Ihnat mentioned.

Debris fell throughout a number of districts in the capital. In the Solomyansky district, beginning a hearth in a non-residential construction.

Debris set automobiles on fireplace and fell at the grounds of a zoo, however no losses had been reported, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko mentioned.

The barrage got here as European leaders had been because of attend an extraordinary summit of the 46-nation Council of Europe, the continent’s major human rights frame.

The two-day assembly in Iceland seeks to arrange some way of logging injury in Ukraine brought about through the Kremlin’s forces so reimbursement claims can also be lodged towards Moscow.

