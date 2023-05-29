Monday, May 29, 2023
Russia issues arrest warrant for Lindsey Graham over Ukraine comments

Russia’s Interior Ministry has issued an arrest warrant for U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham following his comments associated with the preventing in Ukraine

Senate Budget

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks right through a Senate Appropriations listening to at the President’s proposed price range request for fiscal yr 2024, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The Associated Press

MOSCOW — Russia’s Interior Ministry on Monday issued an arrest warrant for U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham following his comments associated with the preventing in Ukraine.

In an edited video of his assembly on Friday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that used to be launched by way of Zelenskyy’s place of work, Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, famous that “the Russians are dying” and described the U.S. army help to the rustic as “the best money we’ve ever spent.”

While Graham looked as if it would have made the remarks in numerous portions of the dialog, the fast video by way of Ukraine’s presidential place of work put them subsequent to one another, inflicting outrage in Russia.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented Sunday by way of announcing that “it’s hard to imagine a greater shame for the country than having such senators.”

The Investigative Committee, the rustic’s best legal investigation company, has moved to open a legal inquiry towards Graham, and the Interior Ministry adopted up by way of issuing a warrant for his arrest as indicated Monday by way of its legit document of sought after legal suspects.

