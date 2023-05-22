Rowlett shooting at Twin Star Park: Kenn’taevien Butler wanted

Police in Rowlett, Texas have introduced that they’re looking for a 14-year-old boy for the shooting of 3 folks previous this yr in a neighborhood park. Kenn’taevien Chavez Butler is accused of involvement within the incident which happened on January 13 at Twin Star Park and injured two adults and a 14-year-old lady from the similar circle of relatives. The shooting was once no longer a random act of violence, in line with a police news liberate. Instead, investigators have established that the sufferers and assailant met following an altercation at faculty 3 days prior. The Rowlett Police Department has categorized the incident as annoyed attack with a perilous weapon.

Butler’s identify and movie had been launched to the general public to assist in his apprehension. Although he’s a juvenile, Butler is wanted by way of the police and someone with information about his whereabouts is requested to touch detective Eric Shing at 972-412-6212. It is assumed that Butler could have fled to Kansas City however main points are scarce. The North Texas Crime Commission has introduced as much as $5,000 for information resulting in an arrest and indictment within the case. Tipsters can touch North Texas Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-TIPS (8477). The police had been investigating the incident for a number of months and as of January 27, all 3 sufferers have been launched from the clinic.

NOTE: The video above was once uploaded on Jan. 15.

To recap, investigators now consider that the attack was once in particular focused, relatively than random, following a prior altercation. The sufferers and the shooter had been having a gathering at the park, previous to the incident. Anyone with information at the whereabouts of Kenn’taevien Chavez Butler is requested to return ahead.