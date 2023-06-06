Rowlett Police: Woman fatally shot by 83-year-old ex-boyfriend







The Rowlett Police Department introduced that 83-year-old Elliott Wilson has been taken into custody in Trinity, Texas, in reference to the capturing dying of his former spouse. The sufferer, Sharon Radebaugh, 78, was once discovered useless at her house on Seafield Lane after a document of an “unconscious person call.” She was once pronounced useless on the scene by emergency responders.

Rowlett Police stated that the investigation published that the incident was once no longer a random act, however an act of violence associated with the couple’s previous courting. Elliott, who’s from Trinity, Texas, was once recognized because the suspect.

- Advertisement -

With the assistance of the Trinity County Sheriff’s Department and the Texas Rangers, Elliott was once taken into custody by the Rowlett Police Criminal Investigations Unit. Elliott admitted to capturing Radebaugh following a controversy about her new courting.

Elliott was once arraigned for homicide and his bond was once set at $1 million. The case might be introduced to the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office.