Rowlett man who followed, murdered ex sentenced to 43 years

A Rowlett man, (*43*) Charles Beard, has been sentenced to 43 years in federal jail for cyberstalking, the usage of a deadly weapon leading to demise, and discharging a firearm all through a criminal offense of violence. According to a press unlock from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas, Beard stalked his ex-girlfriend on-line and shot and stabbed her to demise amid a kid custody dispute. He pleaded to blame in June 2021 in relation to the October 2020 homicide of 24-year-old Alyssa Ann Burkett.

Beard showed to the federal court docket that he adopted Burkett in a black SUV after striking a GPS monitoring instrument on her automobile, bought a conceal, adopted her to her paintings location at an condominium advanced, and shot Burkett within the head whilst she sat in her automobile. Burkett staggered out of her automobile and attempted to make it to a close-by construction, and Beard adopted her and stabbed her 13 occasions within the higher frame, leading to her demise at the scene. Burkett feared that Beard used to be following her and believed he would take a look at to kill her. Beard’s obsession with Burkett and her mom used to be famous through her boyfriend to the police.

Beard used to be stopped through the police, who seized 3 telephones, together with a pay as you go burner telephone. The police discovered an web seek for “the best way to remove gunpowder residue from hands” on one telephone. Investigators discovered a couple of guys’s mountaineering boots minimize into items and soaking in bleach in Beard’s automobile. In his house, they discovered a battery that matched the GPS tracker put on Burkett’s car and a written script Beard had used to name in a faux drug tip in opposition to Burkett. The day after Burkett used to be killed, investigators discovered the SUV Beard drove to and from the homicide scene deserted in a residential neighbourhood close to his house with dried blood and a faux beard inside of. DNA from the blood matched Burkett.