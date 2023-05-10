Roughly four in 10 Georgia hospitals receive a ‘C’ grade | Georgia

(The Center Square) — When it involves high quality, some Georgia hospitals want a checkup.

Of the 81 Peach State hospitals graded in a new document, 32 won a “C,” whilst 20 earned a “B,” and 19 picked up an “A.” Seven others won a “D,” whilst 3 weren’t graded.

The findings are a part of the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, advanced through the unbiased nonprofit Leapfrog Group, which says it really works for high quality, protection, and transparency in the country’s well being machine. The grades replicate how smartly a sanatorium protects sufferers from preventable mistakes, accidents and infections, which kill an estimated 250,000 Americans every year.

“With the increase in hospital infections during COVID-19, we continue our efforts to encourage Georgia hospitals to make patient safety a top priority,” Natasha Taylor, senior director of coverage and luck at Georgia Watch, mentioned in a press release. “The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades offer crucial information to help Georgia consumers make informed decisions about their healthcare.

“As a Regional Leader, we inspire hospitals in the Metro Atlanta area to try for progressed affected person protection,” Taylor added. “We respect the ones Georgia hospitals who’re prioritizing affected person protection. Through our reporting of this knowledge, we are hoping to fortify the important significance of this paintings.”

Poor-performing hospitals aren’t limited to rural parts of the state. For example, Atlanta’s Emory University Hospital is among the facilities that received a “D” in the document, as did the well being machine’s Emory Hillandale Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.

Georgians will have little recourse will have to they fall sufferer to a preventable error. An research from The Center Square discovered that the Georgia Composite Medical Board automatically dismisses an vast majority of the lawsuits it receives.