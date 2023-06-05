Rose Zhang makes history winning LPGA event in pro debut, adding fuel to Tiger Woods comparisons

Stop when you’ve heard this tale earlier than: A record-setting golfer at Stanford — who took each trophy in sight all the way through a embellished junior profession, discovered early luck at Augusta National and debuted to insane quantities of force — instantly exceeds expectancies as a qualified. T

Rose Zhang gained the Mizuho Americas Open on Sunday, claiming victory at the LPGA in her skilled debut following a ancient profession at Stanford. It took additional holes as Zhang beat Jennifer Kupcho in a two-hole playoff with a par on No. 18 at Liberty National, most likely most effective adding to the momentous feeling surrounding her victory.

- Advertisement -

Zhang on Sunday become the primary lady to win her LPGA debut since Beverly Hanson in 1951. This after departing school as the primary lady in history to win consecutive NCAA Individual Championships (2022-23). She gained that 2d nationwide name simply 13 days in the past.

“What is happening?! I just can’t believe it,” stated Zhang, echoing everybody observing her ancient win, after the spherical. “It was just last week when I won NCAAs with my teammates. To turn pro and come out here has just been amazing. I’ve enjoyed the journey.”

“This golf course is rough,” she endured. “I really got a bit of everything. Got a taste of the pressure. Got a taste of the wind. I tried to stay composed as always. I knew that golf was just a grind, and you really have to dig deep. once again, that’s what I did. And I’m glad I’m here.”

- Advertisement -

It’s no doubt truthful to examine the beginning of Zhang’s profession to that of 15-time primary winner Tiger Woods, who used to be in a similar fashion a hit as an beginner and collegian at Stanford earlier than discovering virtually quick luck as a pro at the PGA Tour. While there is not any telling how the remainder of Zhang’s profession will play out, she certain turns out poised to apply in his footsteps of taking numerous titles and changing into probably the most greats of the sport.

But let’s no longer get too a long way forward of ourselves.

After rounds of 70-69-66 over the primary 3 days in New York, Zhang discovered herself enjoying in the overall pairing on Sunday. Again, this used to be her first LPGA event as a qualified.

- Advertisement -

She adopted a bogeyfree 3rd spherical with a 16-par 74 that integrated a bogey on the ultimate to ship her, most likely disappointingly, right into a playoff with Kupcho, who had a hell of an beginner profession herself. Zhang and Kupcho are two of the 4 winners of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

Both made lengthy pars all the way through the primary replay of the 18th gap, and Zhang regarded much more, uh, at ease than the ones tuning in to see a little of golfing history.

It confirmed in the second one playoff gap. After Zhang discovered the golf green, she hit the shot of the match along with her manner onto the fairway as Kupcho got here up quick. Kupcho were given too competitive along with her putt, rocketing it off the fairway and in the long run three-putting for bogey.

Zhang wanted simply two putts from the perfect two-putt distance of her existence. She made the second one, and the party of probably the most nice winners in beginner golfing history used to be formally on.

Michelle Wie West, who hosted the match, used to be simply past the fairway in tears. Given Wie West’s history as an elite beginner and primary champion, it introduced even larger weight to an already significant second. Zhang used to be in short emotional as smartly.

How may just you no longer be after such an impactful finishing to a school profession and next skilled debut?

“[The support from everyone is] incredible,” she stated. “I want to continue [being a role model]. I want to continue trying to carve a path for young kids to just follow their dreams. I’m just so thankful that the young kids enjoy me, enjoy my golf. I’m just so thankful for the support. I’ll continue to do what I’m doing. I’ll continue to fight, continue to work hard, and hopefully everyone will continue to follow along.”

Zhang gained gained 12 instances in 20 begins (!) at Stanford, together with 8 in 10 begins in her sophomore yr. Really, she’s gained the whole lot. The Pac-12 particular person championship, the Annika Award (two times), the U.S. Girls Junior, the U.S. Women’s Amateur, plus the aforementioned ANWA and the ones two NCAAs.

She holds the list for many weeks ranked because the No. 1 ladies’s beginner golfer in the arena and two times set NCAA single-season scoring reasonable list (69.68 as a freshman, 68.81 as a sophomore).

How just right used to be Zhang’s school profession? Woods gained 11 instances all the way through his two-year, 26-tournament profession at Stanford. That’s one fewer victory than Zhang in six extra occasions for Tiger.

All of it — all the week, the ultimate month and the ultimate 13 months of her complete ordinary profession — portends not anything however greatness. It infrequently is going like that, regardless that, does it? How infrequently do younger phenoms if truth be told exceed the ones expectancies? Tiger clearly did greater than somebody dreamed. LeBron James comes to thoughts. What does Zhang’s long term dangle?

It’s a distinct technology now, after all, than it used to be when most of the ladies’s golfing data have been set. Kathy Whitworth gained 88 LPGA occasions, most commonly in the Nineteen Sixties and Seventies. More not too long ago, Annika Sorenstam gained 72 instances, together with 10 majors. That’s 5 wanting the foremost list, regardless that, which Patty Berg holds with 15. Mickey Wright gained 13 with 5 overall ladies getting to double-digits.

It’s heady stuff, however alternatively, Zhang has heretofore been peerless. She gained 60% of the school occasions she performed, and whilst her 100% win charge as a qualified no doubt won’t proceed, not anything about this particular debut made somebody consider she’s going to do the rest however proceed succeeding with grace and win the whole lot she appears to be like at.