Rory McIlroy scores disappointing 76 to open 2023 Players Championship, making missed cut a possibility

Rory McIlroy it seems that left his very best stuff within the interview room this week on the Players Championship. Following a captivating and industry-shaping press convention on Tuesday wherein McIlroy mentioned the way forward for the PGA Tour {and professional} golfing, he was once not able to sing their own praises equivalent aplomb Thursday in his first spherical at TPC Sawgrass, capturing a 4-over 76 to fall double digit strokes again of the 8-under lead.

It began poorly and did not get a lot better. McIlroy doubled his the par-4 tenth hollow to get started the day, and the shot that led to that double — a proper omit off the tee — plagued him for the following 17 holes. He bounced again with birdie on the par-5 eleventh, however even his greatest spotlight on his first 9 (the again 9 at the direction) wasn’t if truth be told a spotlight.

- Advertisement -

After any other proper omit off the tee at the sixteenth, McIlroy hit probably the most craziest photographs now we have noticed at TPC Sawgrass from an not possible place 199 yards away to 27 toes. And after all, he three-putted from there for a disappointing par. (He performed the par-5s at even par, a terrible quantity for him.)

He wasn’t dangerous off the tee total, however he wasn’t nice for him and he knew it.

“I went to that new driver in Riviera, and … I wish I could use my driver from last year, but I can’t just because … basically it just wouldn’t pass the test,” he mentioned. “These motive force heads are so finicky; it is laborious to get one precisely the similar. I imply, I’m clearly making an attempt my very best, making an attempt to get one thing that is as shut to what I had final yr. Yeah, simply struggled a little bit off the tee the final couple weeks.

- Advertisement -

“There’s obviously a part of it that’s the user as well. It’s quite a lot of user error in there as well.”

McIlroy went out in 38 and got here house with 38 as for the irritating 76.

Poor striking is any other theme. McIlroy made only one putt longer than 4 toes, and it got here at the final hollow for bogey to steer clear of capturing 77. Only two avid gamers had worse striking numbers than McIlroy on the time he completed; no one had worse numbers across the vegetables. This was once now not helped through the truth that he left a shot within the bunker on that very same remaining hollow.

- Advertisement -

Sure, his tee-to-green sport was once beneath moderate for him, which was once the rationale he did not rating neatly, however his quick sport was once surprisingly untidy. That’s why his quantity ballooned proper previous even par to 4 over, probably the most worst scores within the morning wave.

McIlroy recovered from a 1-over 73 on the Arnold Palmer Invitational final week to just about win the event in spite of sitting 8 strokes down to Jon Rahm. This time, he is 12 strokes down to Chad Ramey and 11 to Collin Morikawa. At this level, it might be surprising if he was once within the combine on Sunday afternoon.

This is not a loopy consequence at TPC Sawgrass. Though McIlroy has been enjoying reasonably neatly of past due and received the 2019 Players Championship over Jim Furyk, he is additionally struggled at Sawgrass over many of the final six years. In 5 begins, he has that one win however not anything else throughout the most sensible 30. This direction, it sort of feels, has neutralized his elite ball-striking.

McIlroy will play past due on Friday along Rahm and Scottie Scheffler as he tries to shoot one thing foolish to play his approach throughout the cut and in all probability again into the event a bit. After Thursday’s 76, despite the fact that, his possibilities of profitable the most important match of the yr to date are subsequent to none.