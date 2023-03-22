Rory McIlroy in favor of proposed rule limiting how far golf ball can travel in professional events

The maximum tough lively voice in golf took his stance beside the USGA and The R&A on Tuesday. Rory McIlroy told No Laying Up that he helps the type native rule the our bodies proposed per week in the past that will restrict how far and how rapid the golf ball flies.

“I’m glad in this new proposal that they haven’t touched the recreational golfer,” McIlroy stated. “But for elite level play, I really like it. I really do. I know that’s a really unpopular opinion amongst my peers, but I think it’s going to help identify who the best players are a bit easier.”

Rory calling this an “unpopular opinion” may well be hanging it mildly. Most of his friends — Justin Thomas, Keegan Bradley and Webb Simpson amongst them — have pop out during the last week in opposition to the proposal. McIlroy has a cause, needless to say: A discount in ball flight would most definitely (despite the fact that now not indisputably) lend a hand longer, higher golfers.

“Selfishly, I think it helps me,” McIlroy stated. “I think this is only gonna help the better player. You know, it might help the longer player too, in some ways. But I think it’s going to help the overall professional game. I think making guys hit some long irons again, and some mid irons, and being able to hit every club in your bag in a round of golf … I can’t remember the last time when I’ve had to do that. I don’t know if this change in the ball will make us do that, but it certainly is a step closer to that.”

Jon Rahm, who does now not accept as true with McIlroy total, did concede the purpose about longer gamers when talking Tuesday.

“I think, if you were to roll the ball back, it’s going to be more damaging to the shorter hitters on [the PGA] Tour than it is for people that have distance,” stated Rahm. “If you’re giving me a 7-iron as opposed to a 9- or an 8-iron, that means you’re giving somebody a 4- or 5- as opposed to a 7- or a 6-[iron]. I’m still going to be able to stop it in most places with a 7-iron when some people might not. Especially, we’re talking about missing fairways right now. You’re putting those players in a tougher situation.”

McIlroy’s number one level interested in how the PGA Tour will in the long run obtain this. McIlroy is the Tour’s maximum necessary participant, and it — like every group — does now not must undertake this type native rule, if in truth it is going via over the following yr or two.

“Honestly, for me, the major championships are the biggest deal, so if the PGA Tour doesn’t implement it, I might still play the Model Local Rule ball, because I know that that’ll give me the best chance and the best preparation leading into the major championships,” McIlroy stated. ” … If that gives me the best chance to succeed at the major championships and feel as prepared as I possibly can be, then that’s what I would do.”

That’s a big-time observation that can raise so much of weight on the Tour, which can’t have the funds for its very best participant to be taking part in other apparatus than everybody else. How it performs out continues to be observed, however what is obvious is that McIlroy — like Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus — helps rollback and the preservation of proceeding to visit essentially the most ancient golf lessons in the arena.