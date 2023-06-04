Rookie Deonte Banks gets on board with INT at OTA No. 6

🔹 Earlier this week, Darius Slayton talked concerning the velocity of the receiving corps. He put it on show Friday, hauling in a perfectly-placed deep cross over the shoulder from Daniel Jones for what would had been a landing. Slayton ranks 8th within the NFL in yards in keeping with catch (15.0) since he used to be drafted in 2019 (minimal 80 receptions).

"I think definitely walking away from last season, explosives were the thing we needed more of," Slayton stated. "I think definitely this spring it's been a conscious effort to push the ball down the field. We have all these guys, like having a bunch of Ferraris, keep them in the garage; take them out to the track. I think that's kind of been the mindset and maybe why you see a little more of the ball going down the field."

🔹 Rookie cornerback Deonte Banks, the No. 24 total draft pick of Maryland, were given on the board with an interception.

“He’s been acceptable to the culture, what we’re trying to build here,” veteran cornerback Adoree’ Jackson stated. “And I can’t do anything but really appreciate him and welcome him in the same as us; it takes a lot to gain so much trust and vice versa. He came up with open arms as we did. He’s been a good guy, giving us laughs, singing and stuff, which is pretty cool to see him not shy away or be shy at all and trying to be one of us.”

🔹 There have been extra shut calls within the interception division, however the tally formally stayed at one. Linebacker Cam Brown got here the nearest however could not safe the soccer after tipping it to himself a couple of occasions.

🔹 Rookie protection Gervarrius Owens, the 7th and ultimate variety within the Giants’ draft elegance, just about intercepted a cross finally zone.

🔹 Cornerback Zyon Gilbert additionally were given a hand on a cross after recording an interception on Wednesday.

🔹 Jones additionally went deep to rookie vast receiver Jalin Hyatt for a large achieve.

“He can play,” Slayton stated of the man speedster. “You can see the talent. Not just his speed. He has a little viral video of him telling the coach he can route run and stuff. I think he does route run well. He catches the ball well. I think just all the way around he’s a very talented player.”

🔹 Backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor and vast receiver Jeff Smith discovered a rhythm nowadays, together with a pleasant toe-tapper on the sideline.