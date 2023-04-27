Ron DeSantis: Florida governor offers support for Israel and blasts Disney





Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ fresh consult with to Israel was once overshadowed through his ongoing feud with leisure large Disney, which just lately filed a lawsuit in opposition to him. Speaking at a news convention, DeSantis disregarded the lawsuit as missing benefit and accused Disney of being disenchanted that they’re now topic to the similar laws as everybody else. Despite the distraction, DeSantis gave a speech at “Celebrate the Faces of Israel” tournament, the place he addressed the upward thrust of antisemitism and the will for bipartisan support of Israel. He additionally situated himself as a powerful best friend of Israel and a critic of Iran’s pursuit of nuclear guns. DeSantis has lengthy been a supporter of Israel and has visited the rustic a number of occasions as a member of Congress and governor of Florida. However, he has confronted grievance in his house state for now not doing sufficient to denounce antisemitic incidents, that have been on the upward thrust in Florida.

