Rodney Terry lookalike: Texas coach draws comparisons to actor who played Gus Fring in ‘Breaking Bad’

With crafty play-calling and motivational abilities no longer dissimilar to the ones of a preacher, Rodney Terry is taking Texas to new heights.

It turns out just a topic of time earlier than athletic director Chris Del Conte names the previous Fresno State and UTEP boss the full-time head coach in Austin.

- Advertisement -

TSN’s MARCH MADNESS HQ

Live NCAA bracket | TV time table | Predictor device

If so, he will be the newest bespectacled tactician to name the Southwest his house.

See, in addition to Terry proudly owning prodigious training abilities, he additionally bears a putting resemblance to Gus Fring, the menacing persona played via actor Giancarlo Esposito at the hit presentations “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul.”

- Advertisement -

Fring/Esposito used to be lauded for his chilly demeanor and calculated means to attaining monetary good fortune. Granted, he used to be additionally a global drug broker, however . . . swings and roundabouts.

MORE: Texas’ Rodney Terry is Sporting News’ College Basketball Coach of the Year

- Advertisement -

Terry, however, has earned a reward for guiding the Longhorns again on track after Chris Beard used to be pushed aside following allegations of home abuse. He’s a fashion of composure at the sideline, a determine who has labored perpetually to achieve — and stay — his gamers’ appreciate.

“I continued to stay me,” Terry told TSN’s Mike DeCourcy. “I wasn’t going to be one thing that I wasn’t. Those guys know me as RT, and so they know me as a man that’s going to dangle them responsible. . . . But the dignity used to be already there. It wasn’t that a lot of a transition in that regard.”

MORE: Texas vs. Xavier odds, prediction, having a bet traits

There don’t seem to be lots of skilled similarities between Esposito and Terry. But something that shines thru — each in Esposito’s appearing and Terry’s training — is their calmness. In the case of Esposito’s Fring, it helped to construct an empire. In Terry’s case, it is serving to him construct a program.

It’s additionally helped spawn memes. Lots and quite a lot of memes.