Rockwall police say they have arrested a serial child molester

Police arrested a 64-year-old guy who they say might have been molesting and raping little women for years.

ROCKWALL, Texas — Rockwall police say 64-year-old William Bynum, in a grimy garage shed, sexually assaulted little women.

"All of his victims were minors, not a specific age. They range from very young to mid–teenage years," stated Lt. Aaron McGrew, Rockwall Police Department.

Police say their preliminary investigation began in February with one sufferer, however that they briefly discovered of different sufferers and believed he might have began abusing women a long time in the past.

According to arrest affidavits, Bynum would befriend the women’ households. In some circumstances, he babysat the sufferers — even taking considered one of them to daycare.

"We have evidence that leads us to believe that some of these offenses may occurred in the 1980s," stated Lt. McGrew.

Carlos Ortiz works subsequent to the garage unit the place Bynum used to be arrested. Ortiz says he noticed him with a little woman a couple of months in the past.

“She looked like she was 6 or 7 years old. I didn’t know what he was doing,” stated Ortiz.

Police say there used to be a Winnebago throughout the garage shed the place the suspect used to be dwelling, and when they achieved the hunt warrant, they discovered virtual proof — which they went via it to look if it used to be porn.

”He would lead them to watch porn,” the arrest affidavits said.

Bynum has been charged with showing destructive subject matter to a minor and more than one counts of sexual attack of a child and indecency with a child.

“It’s tragic as a result of we’re definitely involved for sufferers – as a result of even supposing we’re adults now– we perceive those kinds of crimes don’t seem to be a one-time enjoy,” McGrew said. “They have lasting implications – bodily, mentally and psychologically. We wish to ensure the ones sufferers are heard, recognized and they know he’s within the means of being delivered to justice.”