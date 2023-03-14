Rockets vs. Celtics: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Through 0 Quarter

The professionals predicted a victory for the Boston Celtics, however it is no positive factor at this level. They these days grasp a 4 to not anything lead over the Houston Rockets.

Boston has been led by way of small ahead Jaylen Brown, who thus far has 4 issues. Houston hasn’t had any offensive standouts thus far with all gamers held to 0 issues or fewer.

that is the primary time they’ve ever been down going into the primary quarter

Who’s Playing

Boston @ Houston

Current Records: Boston 47-21; Houston 15-52

What to Know

The Houston Rockets were at the unsuitable facet of a one-way contention with the Boston Celtics and are hoping to file their first win since Feb. 29 of 2020. The Rockets have the posh of staying house every other game and can welcome Boston at 8 p.m. ET March 13 at Toyota Center. Houston is hoping to patch up the holes in a protection that has allowed a mean of 118.46 issues in line with contest.

Houston got here up brief towards the Chicago Bulls this previous Saturday, falling 119-111. Houston’s defeat happened in spite of a high quality game from energy ahead Jabari Smith, who dropped a double-double on 20 issues and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Boston beat the Atlanta Hawks 134-125 this previous Saturday. It was once every other giant night time for Boston’s energy ahead Jayson Tatum, who posted a double-double on 34 issues and 15 forums along side six dimes. Tatum’s night time made it 3 video games in a row during which he has scored a minimum of 30 issues.

The Rockets discovered themselves the reluctant recipients of an uncongenial 126-102 punch to the intestine towards the Celtics within the groups’ earlier assembly closing December. Maybe Houston may have extra good fortune at house as an alternative of at the street? Watch the matchup and test again on CBS Sports for the entire main points.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center — Houston, Texas

Toyota Center — Houston, Texas TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try without cost. Regional restrictions would possibly observe.)

fuboTV (Try without cost. Regional restrictions would possibly observe.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.17

Odds

The Celtics are a large 13-point favourite towards the Rockets, in accordance to the newest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers have been proper in keeping with the making a bet group in this one, because the game opened as a 13-point unfold, and stayed proper there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Boston have received 8 out in their closing 15 video games towards Houston.