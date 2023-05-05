Rochelle Walensky, CDC director, leaving agency, Biden says

“I wish her the best in her next chapter,” Biden mentioned.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is leaving the company, President Joe Biden introduced.

Walensky, who will depart on the finish of June, mentioned in a observation, “The end of the COVID-19 public health emergency marks a tremendous transition for our country, for public health, and in my tenure as CDC Director.”

She mentioned her purpose was once “leaving behind the dark days of the pandemic and moving CDC — and public health — forward into a much better and more trusted place.”

“In the process, we saved and improved lives and protected the country and the world from the greatest infectious disease threat we have seen in over 100 years,” Walensky mentioned.

CDC Director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky provides Dr. Jennifer Ashton, ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent uncommon get admission to within the CDC's Emergency Operations Center in Atlanta, Dec. 8, 2021

“She led a complex organization on the frontlines of a once-in-a-generation pandemic with honesty and integrity,” Biden mentioned in a observation. “Dr. Walensky leaves CDC a stronger institution, better positioned to confront health threats and protect Americans.”

“We have all benefited from her service and dedication to public health, and I wish her the best in her next chapter,” Biden added.

While Walensky helmed the country’s public well being company during the pandemic, her tenure was once now not with out faults, together with the ones she said in a assessment performed final summer time.

“For 75 years, CDC and public health have been preparing for COVID-19, and in our big moment, our performance did not reliably meet expectations,” Walensky said in August.

This is a creating tale. Please test again for updates.