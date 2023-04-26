Robot Dog’s Work in Garage Collapse Should Quiet Critics, Adams Suggests

When a parking storage collapsed in Lower Manhattan final week, killing one particular person and injuring 5 others, the Fire Department deployed a “digidog”: a four-legged robotic with a Dalmatian’s noticed torso that scoured rubble in a construction deemed too bad for people.

It used to be, in keeping with its maker, the primary U.S. use for the robotic in such real-world cases.

On the day of the cave in, Mayor Eric Adams hailed the digidog, which used to be dispatched with a number of drones to seek for sufferers and our bodies, pronouncing it had enabled the quest operation to continue safely. On Tuesday, he cited its efficiency once more, reiterating his dedication to the use of futuristic units for public protection, in spite of critics’ issues.

“Some people call them toys,” Mr. Adams stated at a news convention. “This is not playtime. This is real time. And this is an administration that is not going to be fearful of using everything possible to save the lives of New Yorkers and to save the lives of first responders.”