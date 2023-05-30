Robert Woods embracing new role with Houston Texans





Robert Woods lately joined the Houston Texans and has already made an important have an effect on with his management each off and on the sphere. Despite being a member of the workforce for only some months, the NFL veteran has inspired his coaches and teammates with his paintings ethic and information of the sport.

When Woods signed a two-year deal with the Texans in March, he knew he used to be becoming a member of a workforce with a tender and suffering receiver room. But, as an alternative of seeing it as a problem, he considered it as a chance to go back to his very best shape and mentor the workforce’s younger gamers. During arranged workforce actions (OTAs) closing week, Woods stated that he used to be “trying to set the expectation for this offense and this team, show them how to work,” and “setting the standard of being in the right spot at the right time.”

The Texans signed Woods in unfastened company as a result of he introduced immense wisdom of the sport and is aware of what it takes to win. First-year head trainer DeMeco Ryans believes that signing Woods used to be like including an additional trainer to the receivers’ room. Ryans inspired younger receivers to profit from having Woods round and be told the whole thing they may be able to from him. Ryans stated, “Robert is a guy young players should try to lean on. Young players should try to pick his brain and just learn as much as they can. That’s what veteran leadership is about in the NFL.”

Woods has been mentoring no longer most effective the receivers but in addition the quarterbacks. He has been provide all over quarterback conferences, hoping to construct chemistry with whoever will likely be throwing him the ball on Sundays within the fall. Rookie C.J. Stroud, Case Keenum, or Davis Mills may well be those to interchange Deshaun Watson and Woods sought after to make certain that he’s ready. Mills stated that Woods “has already been sitting in on the QB meetings with the offense, trying to pick our brains and make sure we’re all on the same page.”

Woods is adjusting to taking part in along new teammates and may be understanding the Texans’ offensive scheme. Although he hasn’t ever performed below Bobby Slowik, the Texans’ offensive coordinator, Woods is acquainted with the broad zone, competitive taste of offense this is anticipated to be applied in Houston. Slowik comes from the similar training tree as Sean McVay, who Woods performed 5 seasons for with the Rams, and Slowik’s luck below Kyle Shanahan all over his time with the San Francisco 49ers made Houston a stupendous vacation spot for Woods.

Despite tearing his ACL two years in the past and no longer striking up the numbers he anticipated with the Tennessee Titans closing season, Woods is fascinated with taking part in in a an identical taste of offense to the only in Los Angeles that ended in him having back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2018 and 2019. Woods stated, “This offense, receivers are asked to be a true playmaker and play everywhere on the field. That’s what I’m able to bring. I’m able to block, able to catch, (run) good routes, have good speed … Being able to play all around, move around, will help me in this offense.”