Robert Saleh confirms one Jets wide receiver will remain with the team in 2023 despite offseason additions

The New York Jets have passed through important adjustments heading into the 2023 season. While the center of attention has a tendency to be on quarterback adjustments, the wide receiver lineup has additionally skilled a shake-up. The Jets just lately added 3 new pass-catchers to the roster: Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman, and Randall Cobb. Additionally, Garrett Wilson, the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year, stays on the team. These new additions to the wide receiver corps have led some to query the long run of veteran Corey Davis, who signed with the Jets for 3 years and $37.5 million in 2021. Davis has no longer lived as much as expectancies, with most effective 66 receptions for 1,028 yards and 6 touchdowns in 22 video games.







Despite the looming risk of a minimize, Davis’ spot on the team seems to be protected in step with Jets head trainer Robert Saleh who said, “He’s gonna be on the team, yeah,” to newshounds when requested about Davis’ long run with the team. One explanation why for this can be Davis’ dimension, status tall at 6-foot-3 and weighing in at 209 kilos. Saleh notes that the Jets’ offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett, brings versatility to the offense, letting them transfer positions extra simply, to not point out the physicality that Davis brings to the wide receiver place.

The addition of Allen and Mecole additionally provides pace to the team, complementing the dimension of Davis and Wilson. With the doable for a aggressive receiver spot in the fifth and sixth positions, the Jets will indisputably review their wide receivers as they cut back their 90-man roster all the way down to their ultimate 53 gamers.